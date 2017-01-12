Grizz fall to Thunder and drop to 7th place in the West

The Grizzlies trailed early and didn’t have what it took to contain Russell Westbrook or to rally back to take the lead.

Last night, the Grizzlies fell to the Thunder 103-95. From the beginning of the game, it was evident that Russell Westbrook was out for revenge.

Last month, when these two teams met, the Grizzlies dominated the Thunder. They contained Westbrook, got in his head, and broke his triple-double streak. They also angered Westbrook, causing him to get ejected.

However, that wasn’t the story last night. Last night, Westbrook played like his usual self and returned to triple-double fashion, getting his 18th triple double of the season. He led the way for the Thunder with 24 points, 12 assists and 13 rebounds.

Not only could the Grizzlies not contain Westbrook, but they were simply outworked. Every time they cut the lead, the Thunder would run down the court and easily score on a fast-break. Memphis, one of the better defensive teams in the NBA, allowed the Thunder to score 27 fast-break points to their nine. Fast-break points, plus poor outside shooting, changed the game in Oklahoma City’s favor.

The Grizzlies are currently in 7th place in the West and look to bounce back Friday against the Houston Rockets on Friday.

Quick Hits:

Chandler Parsons continued to improve last night as he shot 7-12 and had 14 points. Over the last 3 games, Parsons has, without a doubt, found his shooting stroke. Also, Parsons, who has been playing no more than 16 minutes, saw his playing time increase by two minutes.

Troy Daniels has yet to get an opportunity, lately. Daniels is clearly one of the best shooters – if not the best – on this team. He played 10 minutes last night and went 1-4 from behind the arc. Daniels has proved that he deserves more minutes and will hopefully get his chance in the near future.

Next Game:

The Memphis Grizzlies look to bounce back tomorrow night as they take on the Rockets. Tip-off is set for 7:00 P.M., central time.

