Grind City Views: Grizzlies in national power rankings (Week 12)

Welcome to Grind City View’s Weekly Power Rankings, Beale Street Bears’ roundup of the Memphis Grizzlies’ spot in national power rankings.

“The Grizzlies are just unkillable. They had lost four of six, including losses to the Magic, short-handed Clippers and the Lakers. Yet then they go into Oracle, storm back from 24 down and beat the Warriors to go 2-0 against them. Memphis has wins against the Warriors, Rockets, Clippers, Cavaliers (who rested players), Thunder and Jazz (Sunday) this season. They continue to lose games they should win and win games they should lose.”

Still can’t understand why the Grizzlies lose games like Orlando and Sacramento and win games against Golden State and Houston, but no big deal, right?

“The Grizzlies’ come-from-behind victory over the Warriors on Friday proved that they’re fully capable of going toe-to-toe with the big dogs on any given night. As if there was ever any question.”

I didn’t even know this was a question, to be honest.

“A week that began dreadfully, with the league’s then-No. 1-ranked defense shredded by the Lakers and short-handed Clippers in both ends of a Hollywood back-to-back, will be remembered with great fondness because of the Grizzlies’ response. Perhaps you’ve heard the stat by now, but it bears repeating that NBA teams had won 662 consecutive regular-season games with a lead of 19 points or more entering the fourth quarter before Memphis’ stunning rally from 19 down Friday night in Oakland to move to 2-0 for the season against the mighty Warriors. Winning a more Grizz-esque grindfest over visiting Utah, with some promising minutes from Chandler Parsons, only made the weekend sweeter.”

Weekends are much better than weekdays for a reason.

“Over the last few weeks, the Grizzlies somehow evolved from a great defensive team to a great offensive team. But their defense hurt them in post-Christmas losses in Orlando and Boston, and then again last week in two losses in L.A. (with the Clippers missing Chris Paul and Blake Griffin). They turned things back around in historic fashion over the weekend, holding the Warriors to just 21 points in the fourth quarter and overtime on Friday as they came back from a 24-point deficit to pick up their second win against the conference champs. And with fifth place in the West and the No. 2 spot in defensive efficiency on the line against the Jazz on Sunday, they were the better defensive team in a predictably ugly game. Chandler Parsons made a few jumpers too.”

This weekend turnaround could prove to be crucial for the Grizzlies’ playoff seeding.

“What a turnaround for the Memphis Grizzlies this week! First came losses to the lowly Lakers and shorthanded Clippers, and three quarters into their contest in Golden State, it seemed like the Grizz were about to be throttled in an 0-3 start to their week.

But in that fourth quarter, Memphis overcame a 19-point deficit to force overtime, stunned the Warriors in Oracle, and leveraged that momentum into a decisive win over Utah a few nights later. If Mike Conley is truly back, the Grizz could be back in business.”

Hey, it was actually a 24-point deficit, but it’s all good. A win is a win.

7 Memphis Grizzlies 24-16 Last week: 2-2 record

Last rank: 8th Who knew that a week started with vine-worthy Nick Young three-point celebrations and an Austin Rivers scoring explosion would end with a comeback victory in Golden State and a defensive win over Utah. This week’s games in Oklahoma City and Houston will be crucial for playoff seeding.

