Grind City Views: Chandler Parsons scores off the court, angers fans on the court

While his performance on the court hasn’t lived up to expectations, you have to admire the fact that Chandler Parsons has game off the court.

Shortly after he spent New Year’s Eve with Kate Beckinsale, Chandler Parsons was spotted with Kendall Jenner. His play has been far from great, but be patient, Grizz Nation. At least we know he can score off the court.

“Chandler Parsons‘ game seems to be doing better off the court than on it, as the Memphis Grizzlies swingman spent New Year’s Eve with actress Kate Beckinsale by his side.”

Absolutely killing the game. Props to you, Chandler.

“For the SECOND time this week, Kendall Jenner kicked it with alleged ex-flame NBA star Chandler Parsons … this time, the two partied all over Hollywood — begging the question … back on?”

RUN WHILE YOU CAN! The Kardashians are bona-fide career killers. Run! Run! Run!

Unfortunately, his game on the court overshadows his pull off the court.

” ‘Chandler Parsons is the equivalent to a burglar, breaks in and takes your money and destroys your house,” one fan wrote. ‘World class athletes should play more than 15 minutes a game if healthy enough to play …” wrote another. ‘What a waste of money,” wrote another.’ “

Ok, and you’d rather have Matt Barnes or Jeff Green? Be patient, Grizz Nation. He could actually help the team.

” ‘Just patience. Keep working at it, and one day you’re going to feel like you don’t know why but the ball starts going in. And you see the ball go in, and you build that confidence up, and don’t stress it. Just keep going. Keep doing what you’re doing.’ “

Who said these wise words? Marc Gasol, who ironically came off a brutal season-ending injury last season and has played like an All-Star this year.

Seeing a Grizzlies player in the limelight, dating some of the most gorgeous women in the world, is nice. However, it’d make it sweeter if his game on the court was just as good, if not better.

Knee injuries are some of the most difficult injuries in sports. As the great sports philosopher Sam Hinkie once said, “Trust the Process.”

