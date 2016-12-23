Gregg Popovich only watches tape of James Harden and the Rockets this time of year

Gregg Popovich is a mastermind. This time of year you will not catch him watching game tape, unless your name is James Harden and the Houston Rockets.

Popovich is no stranger to having an eye on talent. San Antonio saw first hand how deadly of a player Harden is. On Tuesday, Harden nearly led the Rockets to their 11th straight win. In 36 minutes of play, Harden was 10 of 26 from the floor for 31 points.

He also added 10 rebounds and was just three assists shy of a triple-double.

In three games against San Antonio this season, his averages are jaw-dropping and you can’t blame Popovich for wanting to watch tape of Harden.

He is averaging a triple double against San Antonio: 26.7 points, 11 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game.

There is no question the talent that Harden has. Spending his first three seasons in Oklahoma where he was alongside Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant, he has seen his scoring rise since his move to Houston.

Since joining Houston in the 2012-13 season, he is averaging 27 points. He has become an all-around player, one that has cause issues amongst teams in the NBA.

To go with his scoring output, he is compiling just under 12 assists a game and grabbing eight rebounds.

His career has really taken off, no pun intended, since joining Houston. While with the Thunder, Harden was not selected to the All-Star team. Every year since he joined the Rockets, Harden has become a 4-time All-Star and likely on his way to his fifth straight.

He has also made the All-NBA team three times in his career as well. Numbers do not lie. Harden will be a name in the MVP mix this season. He has helped lead the Rockets to a 22-8 record so far this season.

