Green fouls LeBron, appears to mock him for flopping
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Draymond Green and LeBron James went at it again in the first half of the Cavaliers’ visit to Golden State on Monday.
Their latest dustup came with 6:55 left in the first half. Golden State led 52-35 when James collided with Green near midcourt, resulting in a flagrant 1 foul on Green. Green’s arm extended across the upper body of James, who went down hard and lay on the court. Green reacted by appearing to mock James for flopping – and he wasn’t the only one to sense some embellishment from James.
”Flagrant 1 on Draymond?? What has happened to my league??” Reggie Miller posted on Twitter.
After a lengthy replay review, a double technical was called on Green and Richard Jefferson.
Green was suspended for Game 5 of last season’s NBA Finals after swiping at James’ groin the previous game. The Cavs rallied from 3-1 down to win the title.