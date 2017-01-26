Green and Thompson named to All-Star team

The Golden State Warriors will have four players in this year’s All-Star Game as Draymond Green and Klay Thompson join Curry and Durant in New Orleans.

This year’s All-Star Game in New Orleans is going to be very golden. Joining the Western Conference squad on the bench will be Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Klay Thompson.

The selection process remained the same as always unlike the process for the starters. The coach’s voted to fill out the roster with deserving players. Once again, Green and Thompson made the cut.

Thompson is averaging 21 points and nearly four rebounds per game. He’s shooting over 46 percent from the field and just under 40 percent from beyond the arc. He’s second in the league in plus-minus according to the NBA’s stats. This will be his third consecutive selection to the All-Star Game.

Green will be making his second appearance in the All-Star Game in a row. He’s averaging just 10 points, but he’s also hauling in seven rebounds and dishing out seven assists per game. He’s fourth in the league in plus-minus.

He’s been fantastic offensively, but he’s been elite on the defensive end. Green is blocking 1.4 shots per game with nearly two steals to go with that. He’s made huge plays at crucial times, saving a handful of games for Golden State with his defensive play. He’s in the running (and the frontrunner, depending on who you ask) for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Both stars will be joining Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, who were voted in as starters by the fans, media, and players. Steve Kerr and his coaching staff will be calling the shots in New Orleans. It’s a lot, but the Warriors have earned it.

They have the best record in the NBA and lead in nearly every statistical category. They’ve absolutely dominated the rest of the league. It’ll be fun for Golden State fans to see them with the bright lights on, going up against the other top stars around the Association.

The question remains though: will Kerr play the four Warriors with Russell Westbrook at some point? It might go down in history as the biggest troll move ever and I am here for it.

