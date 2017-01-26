Great Game Experience Celebrating 40 Years Since A Championship

Last night, Rip City Project was able to make a presence in the Pyramid Brewing suite to take in the Blazers honoring their 1977 team.

A longtime partner with the Blazers, Pyramid invited me to the game to take in arguably the best celebration in the Moda Center this season.It was an emotional night. With the bad taste of this season still in everyone’s mouth, it was nice to see walking legends reminisce about the glory days. Bill Schonley came back to MC the night and say some nice things about the team. The families of Jack Ramsey and Maurice Lucas, faces on the Blazers’ Mount Rushmore, received the best standing ovations of the night. And of course, Hall of Famer and wild man Bill Walton made the rounds with broadcasters and provided some colorful commentary.

The experience meant a lot to me. Being an Oregon sports fan can be tough. I will always glare in jealous rage whenever I hear someone tell a story of the 1977 championship. I was able to meet longtime Blazer fan and iconic backboard ascender Dik Phillips. He is the one with his arms raised in this iconic photo that many recognize from seconds after the Blazers winning the championship. You could just feel the nostalgia float through the room, as fans young and old felt like champions again.

A raffle concluded the night where Pyramid auctioned off many Blazer items like signed jerseys and basketballs. The Blazers also played their butts off and worked hard to gut out a dicey victory.

But the icing on the cake was the 1977 Championship Trophy making an appearance in the suite.

With the Blazers looking less likely to win it all anytime soon, it may be the closest I come to tasting championship glory for a long time.

