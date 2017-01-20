Goran Dragic’s hot shooting leads the Miami Heat to a second-straight win

Point guard Goran Dragic was on fire as he lead the Miami Heat to their second successive win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Welcome to the Hot Hand, where after every Miami Heat game win or loss we recognize the player who best put his stamp on the game.

The Miami Heat were able to achieve something in their win over the Dallas Mavericks that they have only accomplished on four occasions this season. They won back-to-back games. And leading way again for the Heat was Goran Dragic in their 99-95 win. Dragic scored 32 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the field, which included 4-of-4 from downtown.

Dragic notched 22 of his 32 after halftime, including 11 in the final quarter as the Mavericks simply couldn’t find a way to curb his brilliance. The following shot chart demonstrates exactly where Dragic did his damage:

We know you just wanted to add a little color to your shot chart tonight @Goran_Dragic… that's a lot of green! pic.twitter.com/2v8ywKkeDI — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 20, 2017

In Dragic’s customary manner, attacking the basket was one of his primary methods of hurting the opposition. With Dallas lacking a genuine rim protector, Dragic took what the defense gave him.

The game marked the 18th time Dragic has scored 20 or more points for the season. It was also the third time he has eclipsed the 30 point mark.

The impact Dragic had on the contest was profound when breaking down the metrics. The Heat scored 112.8 points per 100 possessions when he was on the floor and just 84.7 when he was resting. Therefore, the Heat needed every one of the 37 minutes he spent on the court.

For Dragic, this game continues not only an impressive season, but also an impressive recent stretch. In the month of January, Dragic is now averaging 21.5 points, 5.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 34.9 minutes per game. Most impressively, he is converting at 51.7 percent from he field and 41.9 percent from behind three during this current stretch.

"Going down the stretch @Goran_Dragic was terrific. He was great." – Coach Spo pic.twitter.com/f3wqz8aQ8y — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 20, 2017

It’s a real credit to Dragic that despite the constant speculation about his future in Miami, he has been able to perform and compete at an elite level.

Watch below as head coach Erik Spoelstra explains post game the mindset that sets Dragic apart:

With a 13-30 record, the Heat are clearly enjoying being back home following a horror six-game road trip. Barring a miracle, the playoffs are seemingly out of the question. Therefore, the Heat will likely be utilizing the remainder of the season to determine which path they will be following this coming off-season.

The Heat will continue their home stand this Saturday night when they play host to the Milwaukee Bucks. Game starts 7:30 PM ET.

This article originally appeared on