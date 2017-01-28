Goran Dragic posts complete stat line in big win over Chicago Bulls

G.oran Dragic had a great night against the Chicago Bulls, leading the Miami Heat to a 100-88 victory, their sixth in a row.

After watching Dion Waiters carry the load for the past two games, Goran Dragic decided that it was his turn on Friday night.

Dragic scored 26 points on 12-for-20 shooting, to go with five rebounds, 11 assists, and three steals. His plus-minus was a team-leading plus-19, and key to Miami’s 100-88 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Dragic’s performance was spectacular overall. He did a great job of attacking the basket, sucking in defenders, and then hitting open teammates with the pass for good looks. His finishing around the rim was par for the course, and he also had his mid-range game going.

The only areas where he struggled were with his three-point shooting (1-of-4) and his ball security. Dragic had five turnovers on the night. However, considering that he played 33 minutes and was one of just two point guards active for the Heat, you can excuse those minor hiccups.

One area in which Dragic was especially deadly was on the fast break. He pushed the pace, and got Miami multiple baskets in transition. Just like this:

Tonight’s explosion by Dragic seemed personal, for whatever reason. Who knows… maybe it had something to do with the fact that he was facing his former backcourt partner? That guy, what was his name again? Dwyane something or other?

Lame jokes aside, it was great to see Dragic play with that much controlled aggression. If he and Waiters keep this up, it’ll be interesting to see how much longer this winning streak can last.

Notes

Waiters (sort of) cooled off against the Bulls. He scored 19, but made just 6 of his 18 attempts from the floor. Waiters also had only one assist, but did go 3-for-5 from three.

Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade, days after making strange comments about the young guys on their team, started the game on the bench for the Bulls. Both had forgettable showings once they entered, as well. Wade finished with 15, but went 6-for-17 with four turnovers. Butler shot 1-of-13 (!!!), and had just three points on the night. Weird situation in Chicago, to say the least.

Some credit certainly belongs to Rodney McGruder, James Johnson and Okaro White. They combined for a measly 12 points, but all took their turns on Butler, and had a hand in his rough night. Butler seemed disinterested, but Miami’s defense had at least something to do with it.

Hassan Whiteside missed the game with a bum ankle so it was time for another Willie Reed start. He acquitted himself nicely. Reed shot 9-for-11, had 20 points and five rebounds. His plus/minus was plus-16, good for third on the team behind Dragic and McGruder.

Rajon Rondo, who set social media on fire with his heated Instagram post about Wade and Butler, also outplayed them in the first game since. He had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and led the Bulls with a plus-eight.

(I wonder if Wade remotely regrets leaving Miami for Chicago. Yes or hell yes?)

That’s all for today, Heat fans. Miami heads back home now, and will take on the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night at 7:30. Let’s see if we can get this winning streak to seven against a beatable Detroit squad.

65 points combined – hugs for everyone! pic.twitter.com/gUAl1vhSZY — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 28, 2017

And post-game daps for all of you.

