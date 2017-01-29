Goran Dragic continues stellar play as Miami Heat win 7 straight

Goran Dragic is playing his best basketball in a Miami Heat uniform, and is a big reason why the team has won seven straight after topping the Pistons Saturday.

Welcome to the Hot Hand, where after every Miami Heat game win or loss we recognize the player who best put his stamp on the game.

While there are certainly plenty of cases to make as far as All-Star snubs go, Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic has been making one of the loudest. Tonight’s 116-103 win over the Detroit Pistons was only an indictment on how consistent he has been over the past two months.

Finishing the game with 23 points and four assists on 57 percent shooting, Dragic got the best of opposing point guard Reggie Jackson (24 points, seven rebounds) on a night both guards shot the ball well. For Miami, it was their seventh consecutive victory, bringing a small glimmer of hope to a season that has been surrounded by doubt and uncertainty (looking at you, pro-tankers).

Dragic was his usual aggressive self from the start, however, most of his damage was done during the second half during a time in which the Heat needed a jolt of energy:

With a stoic demeanor and ice in his veins, Dragic scored or assisted on 11 of Miami’s 26 total points in the fourth quarter. Along with Wayne Ellington’s spurt of three-straight triples late, it was the play of Dragic that put the Heat over the top.

During the month of January, Dragic has been very quietly averaging 21.7 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 51 percent from the field, including an impressive 42 percent rate from beyond the arc, an area that has not been his forte since arriving in Miami in 2015.

It’s quite clear both Dragic and the Heat are on a roll on the offensive end, and head coach Erik Spoelstra has taken clear notice, as per the Palm Beach Post:

“Guys are in a rhythm,” Spoelstra said. “We felt that our offense was trending better for a while. It just wasn’t showing up in the results.”

This has arguably been Dragic’s most successful individual season as a member of the Heat, and he’s back to finishing at the rim at a high rate and knocking down timely jumpers in a consistent manner:

Goran Dragic's shotchart in the month of January… ???????? pic.twitter.com/wAA6s6CSOF — All U Can Heat (@AllUCanHeat1) January 29, 2017

For Miami, Ellington scored 19, Dion Waiters recorded 17, and James Johnson added 18 points and eight rebounds as the Heat shot 53.2 percent from the field on the night.

South Florida hasn’t been this excited about the Heat since last year’s playoffs, and it’s a good thing they are experiencing this type of success, even if short-lived. Miami (18-30) will remain home for another matchup with the Brooklyn Nets Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

