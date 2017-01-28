Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry rolls out awesome shoes for Chinese New Year (Photo)

Golden State Warriors MVP guard Stephen Curry has a unique pair of shoes to wear to celebrate the Chinese New Year against the Los Angeles Clippers.

One of the greatest things that occurs in the NBA on a daily basis is global outreach. There are many examples of how the league caters to fans all across the globe and the Golden State Warriors have been excellent ambassadors to the league.

Stephen Curry is the perfect role model for many and he has helped shape the way the game is currently played. A great tradition the Warriors take part in every year is celebrating Chinese New Year.

With a tremendous Chinese population in the bay area and the loyal following they provide the Warriors and the NBA year after year, the league celebrates their holiday. Teams roll out special Chinese New Year uniforms and players get into celebrating with their fans with awesome shoes and gear. Curry and the Warriors have their custom jerseys for Saturday night, but they will also be wearing some shoes inspired by the culture.

Whether it’s the awesome Warriors logo inspired by China or the red really sticking out, everything about this game against the Clippers is sharp. Curry’s Under Armour shoes have taken some heat in the past, but there’s no one that can take a stand against these shoes.

The Warriors are finally back at home after a four-game road trip that saw them win three out of four. With their rivals in town, Golden State has a chance to extend their winning streak over Los Angeles and put some separation between the two.

A win would make Golden State the first team in the league this season to win 40 games. They have the San Antonio Spurs right on their heels and can’t let off the gas now. A return to Oakland is a cause for celebration on Saturday night, as they can share a special moment with their fan base. With the game taking place on national television, the entire world can see the global outreach taking place.

