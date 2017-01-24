Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry dominates NBA jersey sales

Golden State Warriors MVP guard Stephen Curry is the best selling jersey in the NBA and is crushing the competition.

The Golden State Warriors have set plenty of records over the last few years and are on their way to achieving even more incredible things. Their style of play has influenced fans around the world and Stephen Curry has become a global phenomenon. Not only is he one of the most popular players in the league, he is tops in jersey sales in the NBA.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell announced league jersey sales on Tuesday, and the results were staggering. In the data released by Fanatics, which oversees the NBA’s official store and website, Curry is No. 1 in the league followed by Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James. Kevin Durant also joins Curry with currently the third best selling jersey in the league.

Where the dominance of Curry lies is how his jersey sells across the country. His jersey is the top seller in 43 of 50 states. For those doing the math, Curry has the most popular jersey in 86 percent of the United States, which is absolutely incredible.

While the Cavaliers came away with the NBA Championship last season, these numbers show that fans aren’t losing their appetite for the Warriors. So long as Golden State keeps racking up wins, fans are going to keep supporting them and buying their jerseys.

Not only is Curry one of the best to hit the floor every night, he is also a global ambassador for the game. Being a family man and one of the most exciting shooters in the game gives him an appeal among fans of all ages.

For overall team sales, the Warriors as a team are tops in the league. They are followed by the Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers. It seems like just yesterday the Warriors were searching for that star player to take them to where they are today.

Now, people across the country are being blanketed in Warriors jerseys and it’s not likely to end anytime soon. With the cool jersey variations the Warriors have brought out, sales are likely going to continue as they are.

