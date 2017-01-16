Golden State Warriors Look For Revenge Against The Cleveland Cavaliers

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Golden State Warriors look to get revenge for the loss handed to them by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors easily played one of the best games of the season. It became an instant classic that went down to the wire. Cleveland came away with the victory, 109-108.

With 9:30 left to go in the fourth quarter, Cleveland trailed by 14. It was starting to look like the Warriors were going to defeat the Cavs for the second year in a row on Christmas Day.

Just a few seconds later, Richard Jefferson threw down a viscous dunk over Kevin Durant, and lightly taunted him after which led to a technical foul. This gave the Cavs a boost and helped them go on a run to get them back into the game. Kyrie Irving took over and put on a show in the fourth quarter. Irving helped seal the deal with his game winning shot in the final seconds of the game.

That makes two game-winners in a row for Kyrie Irving against the Warriors. Will we see another one on Monday?

Golden State has lost to Cleveland four straight times. Still, it’s hard to decide who’s currently the better team. All the time we hear people say that regular season games don’t really matter. If that’s the case, we’ll have to wait and see if there will be a finals rematch, which would be the third year in a row that they face off in that environment.

The addition of Kevin Durant, gives the Warriors another player who can take over a game whenever he wants. This creates a whole new dynamic for them. On Christmas Day, he played great for the first three quarters against the Cavs, but wasn’t aggressive in the fourth quarter.

Steph Curry has not been himself against the Cavs ever since LeBron James returned in 2014-15. His averages are 23.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 3.9 turnovers per game; 43.2 FG% and 39.5 3P%.

Not bad, but that isn’t Steph Curry at his best. Not even close.

On Christmas Day, Curry finished the game with 15 points, three rebounds, and three assist. Curry also shot 4-11 from the field, and 2-4 from three. The fact that he wasn’t more aggressive seems a little odd.

We haven’t really seen a game from Steph Curry against the Cavaliers where he goes off and has a big night. He’s never had a 40-point game against them. It’s only a matter of time before he has a huge game against Cleveland.

The Golden State Warriors have homecourt advantage and the Oracle is the loudest arena in the NBA. The Warriors have a chance to snap their losing streak against Cleveland.

If they suffer a loss, that will definitely throw some questions in the air on whether or not they can beat Cleveland in a seven game series.

Oh, I forgot…the regular season doesn’t count, or does it?

Cavs vs Warriors tonight, who gets the victory?