Golden State Warriors: Klay Thompson’s All-Star case

Klay Thompson struggled early on in the season and now he is making a strong case to be an all-star reserve for the Western Conference

Remember when Golden State Warriors fans were worried about Klay Thompson‘s production early in the season?

Well, it seems like a distant memory, but now as he has picked up his production as the season has gone on making him an all-star reserve candidate for the Western Conference.

For the season, Thompson is averaging 21.2 points per game on 47% shooting from the field, including 39.6% from beyond the arc, and 84% from the free-throw line according to basketball-reference.com.

Although his three-point percentage is the lowest of his career, he remains the second best shooter in the world behind his teammate and reigning MVP, Stephen Curry. Thompson has the ability to get hot at any moment as he showed in his 60-point game in 31 minutes while only taking 11 dribbles.

The ability to get hot as well as defending the opposing team’s starting point guard makes Thompson one of the elite shooting guards in the league.

Thompson has improved his game every year. This year, although he is averaging only 2.0 assists per game, his passing and his ability to read defenses has become much better as evidenced by his pass to Kevin Durant on Wednesday in the Warriors’ win against the Thunder.

Klay Thompson has a strong possession against Russell Westbrook on defense, and then backs that u… – via @ESPN App https://t.co/t2fiBPIk8A — The Sportzmeister (@thuganomics23) January 19, 2017

His development as a passer and playmaker could be a huge step for his game and his all-star case. It is not just Thompson’s hot shooting and development as a passer that could earn him a spot on the all-star team, but his personality too.

His quiet and “just play” attitude toward the game is why people like him and why other players should like him as well. He has the mentality of taking any shot he has that is open.

We see a video of Thompson not saying a word, but making a small smile at if he were already an all-star. A man of few words and emotions, but can catch fire at any moment and you get Klay Thompson.

