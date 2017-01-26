A ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant ruthlessly trolled the Warriors two shows in a row

The Golden State Warriors could win the next 10 consecutive NBA Finals and they’d still never live down their epic 3-1 collapse against the Cavaliers in 2016. Now, even “Jeopardy!” winners are getting in on the jokes.

Two-time defending champion and Basketball Twitter member Loren Chen cruised to a comfortable lead headed into Final Jeopardy the past two evenings. Since he didn’t need to make a big wager to claim victory, Chen decided to use his stage to poke a little fun at the Warriors.

On the Jeopardy episode that aired Tuesday, Chen wagered $301 during Final Jeopardy, which he indicated on Twitter was a nod to Golden State’s 3-1 Finals advantage.

Later, Chen admitted that a “$321” wager also would have made sense, but that number doesn’t stick out like “$301” when written down. Then on Wednesday’s episode, Chen continued his dominance — and his trolling — by wagering $739 in the final round.

You know, 73. Like 73-9, Golden State’s record last season.

As great as the trolling was, perhaps the best part of Chen’s “Jeopardy!” appearance is his listed occupation. There’s nothing quite like hearing Alex Trebek call a winning contestant a “basketball podcaster.”

Chen’s two-day winnings total just over $36,000, and he’ll be back at it again on Thursday evening. We’ll have to wait to see if he has another troll-based wager up his sleeve.