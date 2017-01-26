A ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant ruthlessly trolled the Warriors two shows in a row

The Golden State Warriors could win the next 10 consecutive NBA Finals and they’d still never live down their epic 3-1 collapse against the Cavaliers in 2016. Now, even “Jeopardy!” winners are getting in on the jokes.

Two-time defending champion and Basketball Twitter member Loren Chen cruised to a comfortable lead headed into Final Jeopardy the past two evenings. Since he didn’t need to make a big wager to claim victory, Chen decided to use his stage to poke a little fun at the Warriors.

On the Jeopardy episode that aired Tuesday, Chen wagered $301 during Final Jeopardy, which he indicated on Twitter was a nod to Golden State’s 3-1 Finals advantage.

Hey Loren, why did you bet $301? I don't know, for some reason, I am drawn to the numbers 3 and 1. 3 and 1, those are some good numbers. — Loren Lee Chen (@LorenLChen) January 25, 2017

@LorenLChen Did you bid $301 in reference to the 3-1 lead the warriors had? — Josh (@TheJoshKeithley) January 26, 2017

As I said yesterday, 3 and 1 are some good numbers. Don’t you just feel invincible after seeing the numbers 3 and 1? https://t.co/JDJmtFqFyX — Loren Lee Chen (@LorenLChen) January 26, 2017

Later, Chen admitted that a “$321” wager also would have made sense, but that number doesn’t stick out like “$301” when written down. Then on Wednesday’s episode, Chen continued his dominance — and his trolling — by wagering $739 in the final round.

You know, 73. Like 73-9, Golden State’s record last season.

I already said about yesterday’s 301. Now $739, lemme tell you about the numbers 73 and 9. Really feels like nothing can go wrong after that https://t.co/QwQSiWS2GA — Loren Lee Chen (@LorenLChen) January 26, 2017

To all the Warriors fans here, it’s just a joke. We all know the 2015-16 Warriors were a historically great team with the first-ever unanim… — Loren Lee Chen (@LorenLChen) January 26, 2017

As great as the trolling was, perhaps the best part of Chen’s “Jeopardy!” appearance is his listed occupation. There’s nothing quite like hearing Alex Trebek call a winning contestant a “basketball podcaster.”

Chen’s two-day winnings total just over $36,000, and he’ll be back at it again on Thursday evening. We’ll have to wait to see if he has another troll-based wager up his sleeve.