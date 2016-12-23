Draymond Green is at his sweestest welcoming Draymond Jr. into the world

Draymond Green can be a difficult dude on the court, but the Golden State Warriors star was nothing but a softie following the birth of his son on Thursday.

Green welcomed Draymond Jr. to the world in a sweet Instagram post also thanking all the important ladies in his life.

Green missed the Golden State Warriors’ game in Brooklyn to fly home to the Bay Area for his baby boy’s birth and wrote “I’ve never experienced such a feeling like I did when I watched his entry.”

Here’s to a long life of lessons from father to son … like watch where you’re kicking, young man.