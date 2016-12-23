Draymond Green is at his sweestest welcoming Draymond Jr. into the world
Draymond Green can be a difficult dude on the court, but the Golden State Warriors star was nothing but a softie following the birth of his son on Thursday.
Green welcomed Draymond Jr. to the world in a sweet Instagram post also thanking all the important ladies in his life.
Today at 3:55am PST Draymond Jamal Green was welcomed into the world! I've never experienced such a feeling like I did when I watched his entry. Family is such an important part of my life and to welcome a kid into this world is a dream come true. @jaykay35 you were a soldier and I appreciate you more than you will ever know! My baby girl Kyla was there and slept through the entire thing but she was also a soldier through the whole process and will be a great big sister! It's been a long time coming and it has finally come where we welcome Draymond Jr. Into the world! I am super thankful and overjoyed!!! Thanks to my Mama & mother in law Jackie for holding it down until I made it!
Green missed the Golden State Warriors’ game in Brooklyn to fly home to the Bay Area for his baby boy’s birth and wrote “I’ve never experienced such a feeling like I did when I watched his entry.”
Here’s to a long life of lessons from father to son … like watch where you’re kicking, young man.