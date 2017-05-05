Draymond Green returns after scary-looking injury as Warriors beat Jazz in Game 2

The Utah Jazz wouldn’t go down without a fight.

Although the Golden State Warriors emerged victorious in Game 2 on Thursday night with a wire-to-wire 115-104 win, Utah made the two-time NBA Finalists pull out their best trick to get the job done.

Early in the third quarter, the Jazz closed what was a 20-point lead to just six points. Warriors coach Mike Brown responded by going small, sending Andre Iguodala into the game alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green. Golden State pushed the lead back over 10 and held off a couple more pushes from Utah to take a 2-0 series lead.

Clear out, KD is coming through! pic.twitter.com/DmQVDSKrJB — ESPN (@espn) May 5, 2017

The Warriors got a scare in the fourth quarter, as Green exited the game following an apparent left leg injury. He walked to the locker room under his own power, however, and checked back into the game shortly thereafter, albeit with a slight limp.

Green said in his postgame interview that his knee “locked up,” and while he’s sore, he doesn’t expect any lingering effects from the injury.

Draymond Green said he'll be fine after knee "locked" up: "One time I did it in college and then outrebounded Michigan's entire team" pic.twitter.com/yTlVddKjLM — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 5, 2017

Green finished with 21 points on 7-for-13 shooting, including 5-for-8 on 3-pointers. The Golden State forward is now 18-for-33 (54.5 percent) on 3s this postseason. He also had seven rebounds, six assists and four steals, while Durant paced the Warriors with 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Curry added 23 points and seven assists.

Utah’s Gordon Hayward led all scorers with 33 points. Despite a couple strong bursts in both Games 1 and 2, the Jazz, who were without starting point guard George Hill due to a toe injury, have yet to lead in this series.

Game 3 is in Salt Lake City on Saturday. Here’s hoping the Warriors can find something to do on the road.