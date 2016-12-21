Golden State Warriors “Dancing Mom” is back

Remember that woman from November, shaking a leg in the stands of Oracle Arena, rocking her Golden State Warriors ugly christmas sweater? Now she’s doing her thing at center court.

If there is one universal truth to the human experience, it is that moms love to dance. If there are two universal truths to the human experience, they are that moms love to dance and that game recognizes game.

The Golden State Warriors have the best record in the NBA, one of the best offenses in the history of the league, and are, generally, light years ahead of every other team in terms of organizational function. With such an exquisite eye for talent and the chutzpah to put that talent in a position to succeed, it’s no surprise that the Warriors took the viral celebrity dancing in their stands and brought her down to center court.

For the last season and a half, Robin Schreiber had become a fixture on the dance cam during Warriors’ games. In November, one particular video of her caught the imagination of a grateful nation, inspiring everyone with her graceful artistry and rhythmic explosions.

Celebrating the talent in their midst, the Warriors invited Schreiber down to center court for a mid-game break to show their official dance team how to make the magic happen. Schreiber’s dance game is clearly in mid-season form and the white mock-turtleneck is a nice accent piece for the blue and gold pop of her sweater. Costuming, blocking, execution — this was clearly a hall-of-fame performance.

At this point, it’s not clear what’s next for Schreiber, although the Warriors would do well to lock her down to a multi-year contract. A brilliant team needs brilliant mid-game entertainment. As to individual accolades, the voices of her fans can propel Schreiber to her first All-Star Game, sharing the stage with John Legend?

