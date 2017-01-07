Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings to be live streamed in India on Facebook

The Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings game on Sunday night will have an available live stream for India on Facebook Live, according to the NBA.

The NBA is an increasingly global game. Many of the league’s top players were not born in the United States. One nation that does not have the basketball football that should has to be India, a country of well over a billion people.

According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, the NBA will offer a live stream for the Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings game for the people in Indian on Facebook Live.

NBA announces they are streaming Warriors-Kings tomorrow on Facebook Live to audiences in India — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 7, 2017

The NBA picked an excellent game to showcase to India the wonders of the NBA. Golden State is an absolute power house of a basketball team with shooters galore. Pinning the against a division rival with an enigmatic superstar in DeMarcus Cousins of the Kings makes a ton of sense.

While the NBA is probably the showcasing this game because Kings owner Vivek Ranadive was born in India, it will be on display Monday morning in India. This game could be off the hook, so nothing could be getting done in India on Monday morning.

Why work when you can watch Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, or Klay Thompson rain three-pointers? Could Cousins and Warriors power forward Draymond Green get up in each others’ grills? This is a solid divisional rivalry game that could very well be the No. 1 vs. No. 8 matchup in the 2017 Western Conference Playoffs.

By having this game streaming on Facebook Live, this is a tremendously proactive move for the NBA, the Kings organization, and the Warriors organization. The NBA is usually progressive. Sacramento does a great job of generating revenue in a small market. Golden State is in the forward-thinking Bay Area. Why not have all Kings vs. Warriors games streaming for India to enjoy? Pretty cool idea honestly.

