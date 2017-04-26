Golden State Warriors: 5 Takeaways From Sweep Of Portland Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors proved they can win even without being at full strength by sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

Stephen Curry is not perfect. He said it himself after his Golden State Warriors won Game 4 against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, completing a four-game sweep of the Blazers.

Curry told reporters after the game that he is “not flawless with it,” although the city of Portland could be forgiven for thinking he and the Warriors were pretty much flawless in the first round.

The tone was set in Game 1, when C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard combined to score 75 points on 54 shots.

The Blazers lost that game by 12 points. Lillard and McCollum gave it their all throughout the series, but as in Game 1, it never mattered all that much. The Warriors peak higher than the Blazers and without a healthy Jusuf Nurkic, the odds were always stacked against Portland.

Even if Golden State won somewhat easily over the Blazers, there are still lessons to be learned from the Warriors about how their first round went. It wasn’t without drama, even if the Trail Blazers weren’t able to pull out any wins over the Dubs.

To that end, let’s examine five of the biggest takeaways from the Golden State Warriors first four games of the 2017 NBA Playoffs, and see what can be learned about the Dubs from their sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Overcoming Adversity

One of the things that may have actually worked against the Golden State Warriors last season was they didn’t seem ready to roll with the punches in the postseason.

After blowing out teams and losing just nine regular-season games all season, the Dubs seemed taken aback when the Oklahoma City Thunder and then-rival Kevin Durant didn’t make things easy for them.

Obviously the Warriors ended up winning that series, but the NBA Finals proved to provide another road block once the Dubs went up 3-1 and lost Draymond Green for a game. This LeBron James-sized obstacle was too much to overcome.

This season, the Warriors aren’t having such an easy time of it. They lost Durant, now an ally, for a 19-game stretch that included a rare losing streak.

Just one game into the first round they lost Durant again for a few games, plus missed Shaun Livingston for three games in the postseason and Matt Barnes for all four of their playoff games.

The already-thin Warriors suddenly found themselves without three rotational players, one of whom is one of the best two or three players in the entire NBA.

All of that goes without even mentioning that Steve Kerr, the NBA’s winningest coach ever through three seasons, is not able to coach at the moment because of the pain he’s in.

Golden State still swept the Blazers. Even with all of that working against them, the Warriors overcame and moved on. That resilience could prove helpful when tougher teams test the Dubs later on in the postseason.

Steph Got His Groove Back

One of the reasons the Warriors were able to overcome the various issues they faced was the transcendent play of franchise cornerstone Stephen Curry.

Curry is putting the exclamation point on “I deserve this huge contract I’m eligible for this summer” with his play in the postseason thus far.

Curry is averaging 29.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.3 steals on 45.1 percent field goal shooting and 42.2 three-point shooting in the postseason. Steph hoisted an incredible 11.3 three-point attempts per game in the first round, making his percentage all the more impressive.

He accrued all of those statistics in less than 34 minutes per game.

He also did that without much help–Durant missed Games 2 and 3 and was still getting his long legs back under him in Game 4, and Klay Thompson shot less than 40 percent from both the field and the arc in the series against Portland.

To put in perspective how much of the load Curry carried, he scored 119 points in his four first-round games. Thompson was next with 73. Steph scored 46 more points in four games than the next-best scorer on the Dubs.

It’s not just the fact that Curry is putting up numbers that matters. The manner in which he’s scoring–and celebrating–is just as important.

Steph Curry has his groove back. That’s not great news for whichever of the Utah Jazz or Los Angeles Clippers makes it out of the first round.

Draymond’s Defensive Dominance

Defensive Player of the Year voting is over and done with and although NBA fans won’t find out who wins until after the NBA Finals, Draymond Green is proving why he should place first in the postseason.

Draymond was everywhere against Portland, recording seven steals and an incredible 17 blocks in his four games against the Blazers. In his 34.3 minutes played in the series, Draymond averaged 1.8 steals and 4.3 blocks, which is simply absurd.

Typically, two-on-one fast breaks are good for the offense. Not so when the one is Draymond Green, apparently. Draymond took the resulting fast break off to celebrate, but when the block is that impressive it’s hard to argue with the celebration.

As Kevin O’Connor said so well over at The Ringer, Draymond controls a defense the way LeBron controls an offense. The Blazers, with their potent offense, averaged 101.5 points per game against the Warriors. It’s not hard to figure out why they had trouble scoring on Golden State.

The JaVale Renaissance

JaVale McGee, before the postseason, was most known for frequently starring on Shaqtin a Fool, and then for beefing with Shaquille O’Neal about his constant mockery. McGee is playing well enough to make those things secondary stories right now.

He’s played just more than 12 minutes per game against Portland in the postseason, but in that time JaVale averaged 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game on an insane 78.3 percent from the field.

It’s not hard to dunk all over teams when the defense is far more concerned with covering Curry and company, but JaVale is getting the job done and making the Warriors better when he’s on the floor. The Dubs had an insane 42.2 net rating with McGee on the floor, best among all individual Warriors players.

The sample size is minuscule, and it’s not like JaVale McGee is the reason the Warriors are playing so well. Still, it’s worth noting that he’s fit in so excellently in Golden State, and worth asking if he should be getting more playing time as the postseason progresses.

Doing It For Coach

Steve Kerr might not be able to return to the sidelines for the rest of the postseason. That’s a huge blow to the Warriors, and as Rachel Nichols pointed out on The Jump, to the entire NBA community.

From #TheJump: if Steve Kerr can’t coach anymore, it’s not just the Warriors who’ll be the worse for it.https://t.co/zN65Fb37Ug — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 24, 2017

Still, instead of giving up, the Warriors have seemed to band together in Kerr’s absence. After Game 3, Stephen Curry was holding the game ball during his postgame interview with J.A. Adande. When asked why, Curry explained it was for Kerr.

Steph kept the game ball for Steve Kerr pic.twitter.com/7YDUZyUCqt — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 23, 2017

Golden State would obviously prefer to have Kerr patrolling the sidelines, but there’s no doubt his absence is inspiring the team to play even harder for their ailing coach. Kerr has a sterling reputation around the NBA, both as a coach and a commentator on current events.

If Curry and the Golden State Warriors continue playing like they did in the first round against the Portland Trail Blazers, there will be many more game balls to give to Kerr throughout the postseason. Twelve more, to be precise.

