Golden State Warriors: 5 Midseason Takeaways

Halfway through the 2016-17 NBA season, what have we learned about the super-team Golden State Warriors? Here are the five biggest takeaways so far.

As a 73-win team that added a top-three player to its roster over the summer, the Golden State Warriors are pretty much right where we expected them to be: Atop the league standings, with a high-powered offense and four legitimate candidates for All-NBA teams.

The surprise isn’t that the Warriors have been dominant now that Kevin Durant is in the mix; the surprise is how dominant they’ve been, especially after the Dubs trounced the Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder in the same week.

Just past the halfway point of the 2016-17 NBA season, the Warriors have asserted themselves as heavy title favorites with a stifling defense, and even if the MVP trophy seems destined to leave the Bay Area, the Dubs are starting to click on all cylinders.

The question is, are this team’s weaknesses going to be a problem come playoff time? Do they even have weaknesses? And how is Durant fitting in on both ends of the floor with this new super-team? Here’s a look at the five biggest takeaways for the Warriors halfway through the season.

5. The Bench Is Doing Its Part

The Warriors’ high-powered starting five gets all the attention, and rightfully so, but the bench’s efforts to maintain leads — and on some nights, build on them — should be acknowledged.

Heading into the season, Golden State’s perceived lack of depth was expected to hold them back, but so far, it hasn’t been much of an issue. Those limited bench minutes will become vital in the playoffs, but for now, the second unit is getting the job done.

True enough, the Dubs’ second unit ranks just 26th in scoring among the league’s benches, putting up 29.9 points per game. But this group’s job is to protect leads, not necessarily put the ball in the hole.

It’s comforting, then, that defense and efficient play has become these reserves’ calling card. The Dubs’ bench doesn’t put the ball in the hole often, but it does it well, ranking first in field goal percentage (52.7 percent) and fourth in three-point percentage (36.9 percent).

The Warriors reserves also move the ball well, ranking fifth among all bench units in assists (9.2 per game), and they defend well enough to hold onto leads, ranking third in point differential at +2.0.

The Warriors will lean heavily on guys like Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston come playoff time, but if guys like Ian Clark (6.6 PPG, .489/.407/.737 shooting splits) or even JaVale McGee (5.6 PPG, 0.6 BPG) can step up in limited action, Golden State will be damn near unstoppable.

4. Draymond Green, DPOY

Draymond Green should’ve won the Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2014-15, but after back-to-back wins for Kawhi Leonard, it appears the honor is there for the taking in 2016-17. It’s been a long time coming, but Green should be the favorite for DPOY this season.

KD’s defensive versatility has been the big story this season, but everyone’s favorite “love him or hate him” player has quietly gone about his business, averaging 10.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

Green leads the Warriors in rebounds, assists and steals, and he’s second to only Kevin Durant (1.7 per game) in blocks. His value to the league’s top ranked defense has never been more apparent without a bonafide rim protector like Andrew Bogut patrolling the paint, and the fact that the Warriors still somehow sport the league’s stingiest defense should not be overlooked.

The Ringer’s 2016-17 NBA midseason award winners https://t.co/iOUoNOwj6a — The Ringer (@ringer) January 23, 2017

However, Draymond doesn’t just deserve this award because he was robbed two years ago, when he earned the most first place votes but lost the overall award because East coast voters couldn’t stay up late enough to watch the Warriors play. Their top ranked defense is 3.1 points per 100 possessions worse with him off the floor, per NBA.com, and there’s only one player who has a similarly strong case for DPOY this year.

The emergence of the “Kawhisland,” a practice by which opponents separate Kawhi Leonard from the play to feast on the Spurs’ other defenders, has actually hurt San Antonio’s defense with the Claw on the floor. That plus voter fatigue leaves an opening for a new award winner.

It's a three-horse race for Defensive Player of the Year between Draymond Green, Rudy Gobert and Kawhi Leonard. pic.twitter.com/eawO8rtNeZ — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) January 21, 2017

Green’s biggest competition right now would have to be Rudy Gobert, the seven-foot anchor for the Utah Jazz and their second-ranked defense. The French Rejection is averaging 12.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game, and Utah’s defense is 4.4 points per 100 possessions worse with him off the court, but Green is long overdue for recognition as perhaps the NBA’s most versatile defender.

As the best defender on the league’s best defense, as the anchor who’s kept an elite defense intact despite the departure of Bogut, and as someone who, quite frankly, should’ve already won this award once, Draymond Green should be the frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year this year. Voters are usually a year late anyway, which means the 24-year-old Gobert still has plenty of time to win one of his own too.

3. Defense And Rim Protection Don’t Seem To Be Issues

Following the Kevin Durant coup, the biggest issues for the Warriors were supposed to be bench depth and rim protection. And yet, just past the halfway point of the new season, neither one is a particularly significant problem for the Dubs.

We’ve already covered bench depth, but credit needs to be given to Steve Kerr, his coaching staff, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant and the rest of the supporting cast for fielding the NBA’s stingiest defense. The Warriors are holding opponents to a league-best 101.0 points per possessions, and though there’s still plenty of season left to be played, that mark is just 0.1 points per 100 possessions shy of last year’s top-five mark.

More importantly, despite the absence of a seven-foot rim deterrent like Bogut, the Warriors are challenging and blocking shots at the basket as well as they ever have.

Through the first 45 games of the season, the Dubs are averaging a league-leading 6.2 blocks per game, along with a league-leading 9.4 steals per game. The next closest teams in those categories sit at 6.0 blocks and 9.1 steals per game, respectively.

Golden State is allowing opponents to shoot 43.3 percent from the field (tied for the best mark in the association) and 31.8 percent from three-point range (best in the NBA).

Thanks to the versatility and length of KD and Draymond, plus the underrated positional defense of Zaza Pachulia, the Warriors are holding opponents to 58.3 percent shooting on shots inside of five feet — the 11th best mark in the league. They’re also holding opponents to 37.3 percent shooting on shots from 5-9 feet, the fourth best percentage in the NBA.

Defensive rebounding is still an issue, especially when the team goes to its Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse lineup, but the Warriors are defending the rim well enough to field the league’s stingiest defense.

2. Kevin Durant Has Never Been More Dangerous

As long as Kevin Durant stays in the Bay Area, he’ll probably never have another season like his 2013-14 MVP campaign, when he averaged a monstrous 32.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game on .503/.391/.873 shooting splits.

And yet somehow, KD has perhaps never been more dangerous than he is in the NBA’s most high-powered offense. The Dubs lead the association in offensive rating at an outrageous 113.6 points per 100 possessions — even better than last year’s 112.5 offensive rating.

KD is also has efficient as he’s ever been, shooting a career-high 54.3 percent from the field, 39.0 percent from three-point range and 86.3 percent from the foul line. The fact that he’s doing all this in just 34.3 minutes per game, with a +11.8 point differential that ranks second in the NBA, is truly frightening.

Durant’s 26.1 points per game aren’t anything special, but he’s also averaging a career-high 8.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists, a career-high 1.7 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. His defense is as imposing and well-rounded as it’s ever been, particularly at the rim, and it will be a borderline travesty if he’s not nominated to an NBA All-Defensive team in a few months.

Though the Warriors still rely on KD to do what he does best and isolate when the offense needs a basket, his catch-and-shoot prowess and ability to manipulate defenders off the dribble when flanked by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson has made him as dangerous as he’s ever been.

1. The Warriors Are The Only Team That Can Beat The Warriors

Cut to outraged Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs fans, but it’s the truth. It’s not about favoritism, disrespecting anyone, or ignoring the fact that three of the Dubs’ seven losses have come against the other three best teams in the NBA (Spurs, Rockets and Cavs).

It’s about what the advanced statistics and the eye test tell us, and what they should tell us is that this team is in a whole different stratosphere when it brings even its B-game.

Take a look at those losses. The one to the Spurs was on opening night and entirely too predictable in Kevin Durant’s first game with the team. The Rockets loss took double overtime and a 29-15-13 triple-double from James Harden. The Cavs loss saw the Dubs lead by 14 points early in the fourth quarter before a late-game collapse, which required an impossible Kyrie Irving turnaround jumper.

The Warriors have since avenged every one of those losses save San Antonio, walloping the Cavaliers by 35 at home and storming into Houston for a 17-point revenge game.

The Dubs have the NBA’s best record and are on pace for 69 wins just a season after winning 73. They have the league’s best point differential at +12.7, which is not only 3.6 points better than the next closest team, but trumps even last season’s historic +10.8 mark.

Not only that, but they’re the NBA’s top ranked offense AND top ranked defense. LeBron James is the one player Golden State doesn’t have an answer for in a potential championship series, but assuming Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson don’t go completely MIA again, the only team that can beat the Warriors is the Warriors.

