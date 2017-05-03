Golden State Warriors: 3 takeaways from Game 1 vs. Jazz

For each remaining game of the Golden State Warriors’ playoff run, we will be breaking down three takeaway thoughts. We start with Tuesday night’s 106-94 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 1.

Stephen Curry led the way with 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists on 7-of-11 shooting, Draymond Green added 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals and Kevin Durant finished with 17 points, five boards and five dimes.

Here’s a look at three takeaways from their solid start to the series.

1. Curry looking to attack

Stephen Curry‘s 22 points on 11 shots is nothing out of the ordinary. It is, in the sense that it’s alien-like, but it isn’t, in the sense that Curry is an alien. We expect these things.

What is strange: Curry was only 1-of-4 on 3-point shots. What particularly sticks about that is not the one make, but the four attempts. We are accustomed to Curry putting up absurdly efficient, high-volume statlines, but the disparity between his points and attempts is almost always due to his long range proficiency.

In the Golden State Warriors’ Game 1 victory, Curry made a point of attacking the cup every chance he had. It was an unexpected approach against a team that was No. 1 in the NBA in opponent two-point percentage (47.6 percent), No. 3 in opponent’s field-goal percentage within the restricted area (57.5 percent) and has the game’s most intimidating rim protector in Rudy Gobert.

However, the strategy was sound. The Jazz overplayed Curry all night, and he burned them every time. The Warriors used more ball screens than they normally do—possibly a strategic wrinkle from interim coach Mike Brown, or perhaps a behind-the-scenes adjustment from Steve Kerr—and forced Utah’s bigs to guard Curry in space. This didn’t work out well.

Curry also looked particularly springy. The week of rest probably helped, but there was a clear aggression to his game. Whether this will be his approach all series or he was simply establishing the run before opening up the pass, his ability to dominate without relying on jumpers—against a team seemingly suited to force him into chucker mode—is a phenomenal sign for this series and beyond.

2. Jazz are the perfect team for Draymond to dominate defensively

Draymond Green is the closest thing to a flawless defender the league has ever seen. He is an elite rim protector and perimeter defender alike, is completely switch-proof, and is a brilliant strategist. He blows up pick and rolls, breaks up 2-on-1s, and helps and recovers with uncanny timing.

No one is completely flawless, though. Elite post up bigs, speed guards and unpredictable offenses are the best ways to marginalize the cerebral, versatile Green.

Utah’s offense is deliberate. It lacks any major post threats (especially with Derrick Favors hobbled), and while George Hill is an underrated offensive player, he doesn’t have the burst to get around Green. Rather, the Jazz have several like-sized wings who can handle, shoot and pass, creating mid-range looks for themselves, catch-and-shoots for floor spacers or dunks and layups for big men.

As a result, Green left his footprint on every defensive possession. Neither Gordon Hayward, Joe Johnson nor Rodney Hood had the burst to get around him or the size to shoot over him. When he found himself on Gobert, he’d expertly position himself on the pick and roll to deny both the switch and the rim-dive. Gobert didn’t even think about posting him up. Even when the Jazz had a chance to stretch him away from the action (he guarded George Hill and Joe Ingles on multiple occasions), his ability to help and recover kept him involved in every play.

Stopping Curry on offense will be difficult for the Jazz. Stopping Green on defense may be impossible.

3. West proving to be Warriors’ best center

Zaza Pachulia opened the Game 1 scoring with a dunk, and hit a jumper shortly thereafter. However, two early fouls forced JaVale McGee into the game, and ended Pachulia’s one effective stretch of the night.

The moment McGee entered, Quin Snyder ordered a pick and roll every time down the court. McGee played up far too high, and if not for the brilliance of Green on the back end, Utah would have feasted on back cuts and lobs. McGee did put down a sensational lob dunk himself, but Gobert quickly figured out the Warriors’ timing on those plays, and snuffed them out thereafter.

David West started the second quarter (as he often does), and made an immediate impact. He hit two midrange jumpers, battled on the glass and stripped Joe Johnson on a drive. He then sat until the fourth, where he was brilliant. Clearly the best high-post passer on the team (a distinction most assumed would belong to Pachulia entering the season), West had a ridiculous six assists in the final period, including three on backdoor plays.

Those windows should dissipate as the series progresses. Snyder and the Jazz will make note of West’s keenness for finding cutters, and make the proper adjustments.

However, those adjustments will come at a cost. They will likely involve matching Gobert up with West, which will in turn allow McGee to play against and dunk on Favors. Alternatively, the Jazz wings can simply play in front of Ian Clark and Klay Thompson (West’s favorite targets), but this of course opens up the perimeter for the two knockdown shooters.

