Glenn Robinson III Ready To Take His Shot at the Slam Dunk Contest

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Glenn Robinson III has accepted an invitation to compete in the 2017 All-Star Weekend Dunk Contest in New Orleans.

Glenn Robinson III has had a breakout year for the Indiana Pacers, and he will continue to make a name for himself during All-Star Weekend in the dunk contest.

Robinson III has been relatively unknown throughout his career and has found himself buried at the end of NBA benches since he was drafted in 2014.

Robinson III’s Breakout Season

This year, the University of Michigan graduate has worked his way into the Pacers rotation and started 24 games for Indiana. Robinson III is averaging 6.1 points per game and 3.6 rebounds per game, which are career highs for the fourth-year pro.

GR3 has surprised many this season, and he will have another chance to do so in the 2017 dunk contest. As of now, the only other contestant is Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic. Other possible contestants are considered to be Jonathan Simmons of the San Antonio Spurs, DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers or possibly Derrick Jones of the Phoenix Suns.

Whoever decides to accept the invitations, the favorite to win will be Aaron Gordon. Gordon and defending champion, Minnesota’s Zach Lavine, put on a show in the 2016 dunk contest that left viewers wanting a rematch. Instead, the get Gordon vs. Robinson III as Lavine has decided he will not compete this year.

Can GR3 Win?

A new champion will be crowned, and Glenn Robinson III is looking to play spoiler against the heavily favored Aaron Gordon. There is reason to believe he has a chance. His high-flying acrobatics were on display on Sunday night at home against the Houston Rockets.

Robinson III threw down several astonishing dunks as the Indiana Pacers routed the Western Conference’s third-place team, 120-101. Each dunk he threw down let the fans know that Glenn is ready for the dunk contest, and reminded everyone that he is more than qualified.

GR3 is aiming to become the Indiana Pacers’ first slam dunk contest champion since Fred Jones in the 2003-2004 season. Paul George and Gerald Green have been the only other Pacers to vie for a dunk contest title, but they fell short.

I have personally seen Robinson put one of my own teammates on a poster as our high school teams, Hamilton Southeastern and Lake Central squared off. Thankfully, I was buried at the end of the bench, but that dunk was a reason in itself to believe GR3 can pull the upset on Gordon.

Glenn Robinson III was not supposed to be a significant piece of the Indiana Pacers rotation this year. He is also not supposed to win the 2017 slam dunk contest. He has beaten the odds all season long, so what’s stopping him now?

All I have to say is look out Aaron Gordon.

