Glenn Robinson III Can Celebrate More Than His Birthday Today

Glenn Robinson III’s birthday is today, but the biggest gift he got this season came when he was given a chance to start for the Indiana Pacers.

It was unfortunate that Monta Ellis went down with an injury, but that forced Indiana Pacers coach Nate McMillan to put Robinson in the starting lineup. Robinson impressed in his initial stint as a starter when Paul George was hurt, but obviously, Glenn wasn’t going to knock PG out of his spot.

But in his second stint with the ‘regular’ four starters, the Pacers began to thrive.

Fate has a funny way of working.

Robinson Makes the Pacers Great Again

In the 14 games since Robinson became the starter, the Indiana Pacers are ranking 7th in net rating with the 11th ranked offense and 5th ranked defense during that time. Before then, Indiana ranked 18th, 17th, and 20th in those respective categories.

If you don’t care about those stats, consider the Pacers struggled to win consecutive games most the season, but now they are on a five-game win streak. The schedule is easier right now, but in that time Indiana beat the Charlotte Hornets (who had the Pacers number the last two years) and the Chicago Bulls, current playoff teams in the Eastern Conference. Yes, they also had four-game losing skid, but even during that time, Indiana’s efficiency numbers were turning around. Even when the Pacers were losing, they were still a better team with Robinson playing.

Point being, Indiana went from being a below average team in the NBA to an above average one since Robinson took over, and the Pacers are only getting better as they build chemistry.

While Ellis shouldn’t be blamed for being himself, having him on the court with Jeff Teague created issues on both ends of the floor for Indiana. The duo’s weaknesses were highlighted while neither could do what they did best. But with Robinson, Teague started to thrive. Instead of worrying about sharing the ball with his shooting guard, he can focus on being a pure point guard.

Robinson doesn’t need the ball very much to help out Indiana. In fact, his offensive numbers aren’t all that impressive. He only averaged 5.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and an assist a game. But he is only taking 5.5 shots a game, so the fact he has two double-doubles in this stretch is actually impressive. Those numbers are continuing to improve as the weeks go by as well.

He makes an impact on defense by both being big enough to guard some of the larger guards that bullied Monta and Teague. At times he overhelps on defense, but for the most part, he is steady enough to not expose himself or the Pacers’ weaknesses on defense.

Stats and Egos

Last summer Robinson proclaimed he wanted to be a 3-and-D wing for the Pacers, and so far he shows promise in fulfilling that goal. He is shooting 33.3% from deep since taking over as a starter and not serving as a saloon door on defense. He has room to grow, but he did just turn 23 today.

One way or another if the Pacers would have continued to struggle Robinson would have gotten the chance to play. However, it probably was best for everyone’s egos that Ellis was replaced while he was hurt, and the evidence was there to justify the move.Ellis never acted as if he was going to rebel against the move, it should be noted, but the way it worked out, he didn’t have a choice.

Ellis never acted as if he was going to rebel against the move, it should be noted, but the way it worked out, he didn’t have a choice. Don’t be confused, though, Robinson III earned his spot as a starter.

In basketball, fit and role are everything. Robinson’s own numbers aren’t worthy of starting on the surface, but the way he fits in on offense and holds the fort down on defense makes the team better, and that’s all that matters.

On his birthday, Indiana Pacers fans can celebrate the gift Robinson has given the team and himself, and that’s a better basketball team.

