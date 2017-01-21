Giannis Antetokounmpo throws down highlight dunk over Hassan Whiteside (Video)

Giannis Antetokoumpo threw down another highlight reel dunk, this time over Hassan Whiteside, who didn’t really even try.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 2016-17 season has been full of highlight reel plays and commentators wondering how good the Milwaukee Bucks’ first-time All-Star can be.

Late in the first quarter Saturday evening, the Greek Freak added another highlight reel dunk, going right around the Miami Heat defenders to throw down the dunk over Hassan Whiteside.

With just under four minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Bucks trailed the Heat by three points. With 17 seconds left on the shot clock, the Bucks reset their offense. Antetokounmpo got the ball in the middle of the floor, just above the three-point line.

The Greek Freak took a few dribbles to his left before deciding to take it all the way to the rim. The Greek Freak went right past Miami’s Okaro White. Antetokounmpo used his ridiculously long left arm to reach over top of Miami center Hassan Whiteside and throw it down.

Whiteside gave a half-hearted effort, knowing that the Greek Freak was getting the easy basket. But Whiteside turned to White as he picked up the ball to inbound it. Whiteside was clearly not happy that White had allowed Antetokounmpo to so easily go around him and get to the basket.

In his fourth NBA season, Antetokounmpo is having the best season of his career. The Greek Freak is averaging 23.5, 8.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.8 steals in 34.8 minutes per game. Earlier this week, the Athens native was named a starter in the NBA All-Star game. It is the first time in his career that Antetokounmpo has been an All-Star.

Despite the superb play from Antetokounmpo, the Bucks are just 20-22 entering Saturday’s game against Miami. The Heat are one of the worst teams in the NBA. Miami is 13-30 and clearly rebuilding after the departure of the franchise’s greatest all-time player, Dwyane Wade.

