Giannis Antetokounmpo schools Gerald Henderson on jam (Video)

Milwaukee Bucks point forward Giannis Antetokounmpo destroys Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Gerald Henderson on this isolation post-up slam.

Seemingly every time he takes the court, NBA fans get to see something remarkable from Milwaukee Bucks star point forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. At 22 years old, the Greek Freak is taking the NBA by storm.

Early on during the Bucks’ home game against the Philadelphia 76ers on MLK Day, Antetokounmpo dominated 76ers shooting guard Gerald Henderson on this jam worthy of posterization.

Milwaukee has been no better than two games above or two games below .500 this season. That has kept the Bucks in that No. 5 to No. 9 slot in the Eastern Conference all year. While they are still trying to put together some momentum, the Bucks know that have an absolute stud in Antetokounmpo for the foreseeable future.

There has not been a player with his length, verticality, or athleticism in some time. If he can refine his jump shot, we are looking at potentially a legitimate NBA MVP candidate for the rest of the decade.

Eventually, LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers will decay due to old age. Might an Antetokounmpo-led Bucks team be the next dominating power in the Eastern Conference? Realistically, Milwaukee is at least a year and a half away from serious NBA Championship contention, but this meteoric rise of Antetokounmpo is a climb we are all thoroughly enjoying.

To be fair, Philadelphia has been the worst team in the NBA for the last few years. However, the 76ers are improving and play hard every night for head coach Brett Brown.

This game between the 76ers and Bucks offers two of the NBA’s brightest young stars: Antetokounmpo for Milwaukee and rookie center Joel Embiid for the 76ers. Could this be a budding Eastern Conference rivalry?

