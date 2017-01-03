Giannis Antetokounmpo was shocked Bucks coach Jason Kidd was a good player

To many, Jason Kidd is known as one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA.

To Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kidd was just his coach.

That was until the first night Kidd benched The Greek Freak, when Antetokounmpo did some research on the man who had the audacity to pull him from a game.

In this week's regional cover story for Sports Illustrated, Antetokounmpo recounts the episode to SI's Lee Jenkins.

The first time Kidd benched him, Antetokounmpo was irate. “I was like, ‘Let’s see what this guy did in his career, anyway,’ ” Antetokounmpo recounts, and called up Kidd’s bio on his phone. “I saw Rookie of the Year, NBA championship, USA Olympic gold medal, second in assists, fifth in made threes, blah, blah, blah. I was like, ‘Jesus freaking Christ, how can I compete with that? I better zip it.’”

Antetokounmpo is in the midst of his fourth season in Milwaukee and his third since his third since his unlikely transition to point guard. Through 33 games he is averaging a career-high 23.8 points per game with 9.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

This article originally appeared on