Giannis Antetokoumnpo’s ridiculous double-clutch dunk (Video)

Milwaukee Bucks point forward Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to have a breakout 2016-17 NBA season. This double-clutch dunk of his is something else.

The Milwaukee Bucks have become one of the NBA’s can’t-miss League Pass teams. They have a lot of interesting young players, but point forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is quickly becoming a superstar.

Antetokounmpo just turned 22 years of age, but he is having a breakout 2016-17 NBA season. Poised to be a first-time NBA All-Star, Antetokounmpo may have executed his signature play of the first half on this dominating double-clutch transition jam.

At nearly seven-feet tall, Antetokounmpo has the speed of a gazelle. He takes the ball the length of the court against a befuddled Miami Heat team. When it looks like he is about to get stuffed in the low-post, Antetokounmpo has the awareness and the dexterity to pull off the impressive double-pump fake and peak velocity.

In his fourth NBA season, Antetokounmpo has tapped into a much of his potential coming out of Greece. He still leaves a lot to be desired with his jump shot, but he can do everything else at a freakishly high level.

Antetokounmpo might be one of the only players in the NBA today that could honestly play all five positions on the court. Milwaukee head coach Jason Kidd has him playing a great deal of the point forward position as a primary facilitator.

This has allowed Kidd to get creative in his offensive sets, while still being tremendously rangy on the defensive end. What other primary ball handler has over seven feet of wingspan? The NBA has to love that a small market team like the Bucks has found a superstar. As long as Antetokounmpo continues to grow, the Bucks are one of the most interesting teams in the NBA.

