Get Off My Lawn: Desecrating The Leprechaun

Yes. I knew this was coming. It was only a matter of time before the four major sports leagues allowed corporate logos to make their way onto uniforms. But the BOSTON CELTICS? I used to take pride in the Celtics uniforms. They were simple. White home – green away. I know it has been years since they stuck to that simple formula…but it still hurts.

I will grant them one thing – the GE logo is a little classier than Blue Diamond Almonds (Sacramento) and StubHub (76ers) logos that will be adorning all three teams heading into next season. I look forward to the awesome partnerships brain-dead owners like Jim Irsay and Stan Kroenke come up with next. It has been pointed out that this is a crack in the door for the four major sports leagues that is about to fly open. It has also been pointed out that this new revenue stream might mean less random TV timeouts. That remains to be seen.

One thing is for sure – you will not catch old Mr. Bones flaunting these new jerseys around town. We should know where I stand on that. Now if you excuse me I look forward to throwing up a little bit in my mouth at the thought of Tom Brady Sr. creating another distraction for the Patriots with his loose lips. And GET OFF MY FROZEN DEAD LAWN.

