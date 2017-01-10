Georgia Bulldogs: 1-On-1 With Basketball Commit Rayshaun Hammonds

We sit down with one of the Georgia Bulldogs’ most recent basketball commit, four-star prospect Rayshaun Hammonds

Out of the loaded 2017 basketball high school class, senior Rayshaun Hammonds is certainly one of the most talented prospects.

According to the ESPN rankings, Hammonds is ranked 7th in his position, 11th in the region, and 37th in the country. What makes Hammonds so special is his versatility and ability to be an impactful force on both ends of the basketball court.

His ability to create plays on offense to his defensive prowess, with his shot blocking capability, makes him one of the best two-way players in the country. Yesterday, I had the opportunity to speak with the four-star recruit on why he chose the University of Georgia and much more.

After averaging 19 points and 10 rebounds per game at Norcross High School as a junior, Hammonds finds himself having another strong season leading his team to an impressive 14-3 overall record with a 5-0 record in Conference play.

“The season has gone pretty good so far but we’re just working for that State Championship,” Hammonds said.

Despite being one of the better recruits in the country, Hammonds knows he has to continue to improve his game.

“Well I want to improve everything really like my ball handling and getting stronger,” he said.

When it was time for Hammonds to decide where he wanted to play college ball, he said the decision wasn’t hard at all.

“The biggest factors were the coaches and school.”

Hammonds signed with University on Georgia on November 10th, 2016. He chose Georgia over schools like Alabama, Auburn, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia Tech, LSU, Memphis, Miami, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCF, Virginia Tech and Western Kentucky.

“It’s close to home,” Hammonds said about his decision to commit to Georgia. “My family and friends can see me play all the time and I felt at home when I took my official visit.”

If you think about it, you can’t really blame him for wanting to play for his hometown team because that’s where some athletes feel the most comfortable. A few recent examples of just this is point guard Dennis Smith, who decided to stay home at NC State, or Miles Bridges, a Michigan native chose Michigan State.

Honestly, wanting to play and succeed for your hometown team can be seen as a beautiful thing. Hey, just look at LeBron James when he went back home to Cleveland.

Like most prospects, Rayshaun Hammonds’ big goal is to make the NBA one day. The Georgia Bulldogs basketball program have a lot to be excited about with their incoming freshman next year. The sky could definitely be the limit for this program.

