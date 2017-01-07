Georges Niang Scores 23 Points in Fort Wayne Mad Ants’ Loss

Georges Niang made the most of his recent Fort Wayne Mad Ants assignment by scoring 23 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Georges Niang didn’t need any time to get acclimated in his first game back with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Friday, scoring 23 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Unfortunately, the Raptors 905 rallied back for an 114-100 win over the Mad Ants.

The loss cut the Mad Ants lead over the Raptors down to a half of a game in the NBA Development League’s Central Division.

In Niang’s four games with the Mad Ants this season he is shooting 48.3% from the floor, 35.3% on 3-pointers while averaging 17.8 points and 5.8 rebounds.

But Niang wasn’t the leading scorer for the Mad Ants on Friday as they wore their police and fire uniforms. No, that honor went to Trey McKinney-Jones, who scored 28 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

The Mad Ants now sit on a 13-6 record as their fast start has slowed to a 6-4 record in the last 10 games.

The Mad Ants head to the Northeast next as the Maine Red Claws host them at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Portland Expo Building.

