Kenyon Martin on ‘Undisputed’: George Karl disrespected my mom, single mothers

In his new book, “Furious George,” former NBA head coach George Karl holds nothing back — including his opinion on his time as head coach of the Denver Nuggets with Carmelo Anthony, Kenyon Martin and J.R. Smith, among others.

Karl’s comments, in which he calls Anthony a “user of people,” says Martin was a “spoiled brat,” and states that he had trouble relating to the two because of their different upbringings, elicited very different reactions from the players in question. Melo took the high road, telling reporters that anything Karl says is irrelevant, while Martin responded with a series of tweets Thursday calling his former coach “selfish, unhappy,” and cowardly.

On Friday, Martin’s response to Karl continued on FS1’s Undisputed, where he told Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe that Karl had disrespected his mother with his words:

"You're taking a shot at my mom. You're taking a shot at the way she raised me… I'm here to stand up for her." — @KenyonMartinSr pic.twitter.com/gaxW6lStOZ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 23, 2016

“For me, like I said, it’s very personal, because in my opinion — well, not my opinion, it is what it is. You’re taking a shot at my mom. You’re taking a shot at the way she raised me, and at other single mothers out there, you’re taking a shot at them. Not only me and Melo, but other single mothers.

“I turned out well. My mother was my mother and my father. So for you to say that, you disrespected her. So I’m here to stand up for here. Like, I’m gonna be fine. But you don’t say that I wasn’t fathered, and that’s why I act like this, and making this money, and ‘AAU babies,’ like, no. I’m none of that. I’m a grown man, I address situations as they are. So I’m here to defend my mother in that aspect.”

The passage in question that drew Martin’s ire begins with an inflammatory statement: “But Kenyon and Carmelo carried two big burdens: all that money, and no father to show them how to act like a man.”

That part of the paragraph has been well covered, but Karl continues: “As you’ve read, I grew up in a safe suburban neighborhood, with both my parents. I had a second father in my college coach, the most moral, decent man I ever knew. And I never made enough money as a player to get confused about who I was. When I compare my background to Kenyon’s and Carmelo’s, it’s no wonder we had a few problems.”

"It caught me off guard." — @KenyonMartinSr responds to George Karl pic.twitter.com/pu2OopBVoJ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 23, 2016

Karl clearly believes he’s using a difference in upbringing as a means of illustrating and explaining a difference in outcomes, yet there are a number of problems with his language in just a hundred words or so. Implying that modern players “get confused” about who they are is passing judgment, as is the idea that Karl found a “second father” in a coach while someone like Martin or Anthony might not. And of course, there’s that “how to act like a man” statement; you can understand why Martin — or any other person brought up by a single parent — would be offended at that notion.