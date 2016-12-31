Game Recap: New Orleans Pelicans dominate New York Knicks
The New Orleans Pelicans are looking better than they have in a long time. After a win over the New York Knicks, they sit at 13-21 and three games out of the playoffs.
The New Orleans Pelicans completed a 4-1 streak in the homestand last night by defeating the New York Knicks 104-92. New Orleans was in control for most of the game despite a late run by the Knicks to bring the game within 4 at the half. The Pelicans would respond by going on 13-0 run in the second half to take a commanding 68-53 lead. From their the Pelicans never looked back and coasted to an impressive win.
This win was the best of the streak: It combined a small ball style with good ball movement and terrific individual defense. It was not perfect by any means, but it was consistent enough for the Pelicans to win relatively easily. The first marker of a good team is being able to beat opponents at home. The Pelicans did that in this homestand so they deserve credit. With that being said, here are the grades from last night’s game:
Jrue Holiday
PG , New Orleans Pelicans
B
Jrue Holiday attempts to summit Mountzingis ????
Result: CONQUERED ????https://t.co/8Up3CYuMm6
— Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) December 31, 2016
Jrue also dunked on the unicorn that is Kristaps Porzingis, so enjoy that.
Buddy Hield
SG , New Orleans Pelicans
C+
And that's how @buddyhield likes to start a game #Pelicans #WinTheNight pic.twitter.com/icchIznelk
— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 31, 2016
DON’T GO UNDER BUDDY HIELD SCREENS.
Solomon Hill
F, New Orleans Pelicans
B
Dante Cunningham
F , New Orleans Pelicans
B-
Anthony Davis
C, New Orleans Pelicans
A
Anthony Davis and one! #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/4ns5hiCNzX
— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 31, 2016
Davis’s willingness to go all the way after grabbing rebound has been a fun development this season.
Tyreke Evans
G , New Orleans Pelicans
B+
E’Twaun Moore
G/F, New Orleans Pelicans
B+
Langston Galloway
G , New Orleans Pelicans
D
Terrence Jones
F/C , New Orleans Pelicans
C-
PLAY OF THE GAME
Basketball porn by the Pelicans pic.twitter.com/D18uSU4MbE
— Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) December 31, 2016
The best ball movement all year by the Pelicans, a thing of beauty.
FINAL THOUGHTS
The New Orleans Pelicans took care of business on their home-stead. They are now 1.5 games back from the 8th seed but the true test will be to see if this team can carry their success to the road.
