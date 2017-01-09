Game Preview: Thunder @ Bulls, Who Will Gain Momentum?

After their first win of the new year, the Oklahoma City Thunder look to build momentum in the Western Conference standings as they prepare to battle Jimmy Butler’s Chicago Bulls.

The Thunder entered 2017 losing three straight games before dominating the Nuggets on the road in their last outing. Oklahoma City hopes to gain ground in a quick fashion as they’ve slid all the way to the seventh seed in the West.

Join the Thunderous Intentions conversation on Twitter and Facebook.

OKC Having Road Troubles, Chicago Is Trouble At Home

Oklahoma City is 8-10 on the road this season. A road win over the recently dangerous Bulls could help to spark a run for the Thunder through this difficult portion of the schedule in the month of January.

The Bulls have won their last three contests, all against Eastern conference playoff teams (Charlotte, Cleveland and Toronto). Two of those three wins being at home in Chicago while the other was a road win in The Land against LeBron James. The Bulls, for now, sit at the eight spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

A win over the Thunder, who are considered to be a playoff team in the West, would continue to set the Bulls up to climb into the playoffs. Chicago is 12-7 at home so far this season.

Related Story: What to expect when Cameron Payne returns

January 9 is the first of two meetings this season between the Thunder and the Bulls, the other coming on February 1.

Russell Westbrook vs. Jimmy Butler

The Thunder are at full health for the first time this season with the return of Victor Oladipo (missed nine games with right wrist injury) and Cameron Payne (missed the first two months of the 16-17 season recovering from a right foot fracture).

Thunder guard Russell Westbrook has recorded 17 triple doubles 38 games into the season and to put it simply: the man is a problem. Chicago will have to find a way to force Westbrook into taking bad shots, although he has been on fire as of late from three point range (15-of-27 from three in the last two games, 55.5 3p FG%).

The Bulls have been playing much better in recent games since head coach Fred Hoiberg made the decision to start Michael Carter-Williams at point guard instead of Rajon Rondo. Chicago is on a path to punch their ticket into the playoffs after missing the postseason last year.

The weapon that Oklahoma City will have to shut down is Bulls guard Jimmy Butler. He is playing ‘out of his mind right now’. Butler has scored a total of 114 points during the Bulls three-game win streak with a 52 point game and a 42 point game on his resume. He has been exceptional over those three wins in getting to the free throw line with 46 attempts.

Keys for Success

Heat Checks & Relentless Attacking: If Westbrook remains hot from beyond the arc, the Bulls have to run him off the line which creates another issue for the defense. Westbrook can get by any defender in the association, and if given the space to operate, he can attack the paint in plenty of different ways.

Stop ‘Jimmy G. Buckets’ from Getting Buckets: Thunder forward Andre Roberson will have his work cut out for him, chasing Butler through screens and sticking to him in transition. The Bulls also have a former champion and All-Star by the name of Dwyane Wade who offers additional worries for the Thunder defensive game plan.

Related Content: How Victor Oladipo’s Injury Oddly Helped The Thunder

Rotations

Likely starters for the Oklahoma City Thunder:

G Russell Westbrook

G Victor Oladipo

F Andre Roberson

F Domantas Sabonis

C Steven Adams

Oklahoma City Thunder bench:

Guards: Cameron Payne, Semaj Christon, Alex Abrines, Anthony Morrow

Forwards: Jerami Grant, Kyle Singler, Nick Collison

Centers: Enes Kanter, Joffrey Lauvergne

Must Read: Are there a new big 3 for OKC?

Likely starters for the Chicago Bulls:

G Michael Carter-Williams

G Dwyane Wade

F Jimmy Butler

F Taj Gibson

C Robin Lopez

Chicago Bulls bench:

Guards: Jerian Grant, Rajon Rondo, Isaiah Canaan, Denzel Valentine

Forwards: Nikola Mirotic, Doug McDermott, Cristiano Felicio, Bobby Portis

Recent History: Merging games played as the Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder, the Chicago Bulls hold a slight 72-69 record in 141 games played.

The Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Tip-Off: 7:00 PM CT (8:00 PM EST)

TV: FS OKLAHOMA, CSN-CHICAGO

RADIO: OKC: WWLS 98.1FM OKC / 930AM (ESP) CHI: WLS-AM 890

Darian Hutchins (@DarianHutchins) offers his NBA analysis for FanSided’s Thunderous Intentions. Follow him on Twitter for more content.

Want your voice heard? Join the Thunderous Intentions team!

Get the latest by downloading the FanSided app and selecting Thunderous Intentions.

This article originally appeared on