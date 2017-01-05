Game Preview: New Orleans Pelicans Look to Ground Atlanta Hawks

The New Orleans Pelicans will look to take advantage of a beneficial schedule, as they play the Atlanta Hawks, who are in the second game of a road back-to-back.

After losing their winning streak Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the New Orleans Pelicans are searching for another.

They will get their chance to start it at home tonight, against the Atlanta Hawks.

Of late, it is better to refer to them as the Hot-lanta Hawks.

Atlanta has won seven of their past 10 games, including a four game winning streak they are currently on. That includes wins versus Toronto, Oklahoma City, New York, Detroit and San Antonio.

The Hawks are 19-16, the fifth best record in the Eastern Conference. They are one of the best passing teams in the league, fifth in the entire NBA in assists. Defensively, Atlanta is around average and offensively, they are below average statistically.

However, the Hawks like it that way. Their brand of basketball is team focused and methodical. New Orleans will have to be careful for Atlanta’s well-rounded team defense and active ball distribution.

The Hawks have eight different players averaging at least five shots attempted per game. That includes three players averaging at least 10 shots per contest. In result, six players on the roster average at least 9.8 points per game.

However, Atlanta doe have one glaring weakness, one the Pelicans can relate to well. The Hawks are currently the third-worst three-point shooting team in the NBA, shooting just 33.1% from deep. Still, they do have the weapons to knock down deep balls in Kyle Korver and Kent Bazemore.

For Anthony Davis, this will be a game of spacing. Davis will be matched up with Dwight Howard in the paint, a dominant big center down low. Dwight is averaging 14 points and 13.2 rebounds per game. Davis will have his problems, but he will have to give Howard just as many problems with his shooting and athleticism in transition.

For Jrue Holiday, this will be a game of asserting his dominance. He is facing Dennis Schroder, who is a young up-and-coming point for Atlanta. Dennis is having a great year, yet is capable of forcing the issue and getting unnecessary turnovers. With Jrue’s strong on-ball defense and multi-dimensional offensive game to attack the youngster, he should have a great performance.

This game will come down to what it has been for the past few games:

Making shots and forcing the other team to take bad ones.

The Atlanta Hawks’ ball movement has been superb all year. For New Orleans to win, they will need to intercept that movement and force players on Atlanta into uncomfortable situations. This is also a team the Pelicans can attack on the break against.

The Hawks half-court defense is known as a strength. However, their players are not the fastest on the floor getting back off a long miss. If Jrue Holiday and the gang can get it up the floor quickly off misses, they could take full advantage of the opportunity.

Atlanta swept the season series between these two teams last year. However, they have already played a game against each other in this regular season. The Pelicans won that game in dominating fashion, 112-94. If New Orleans wins tonight, they’ll return the sweep back on Atlanta.

Tonight is the final home game for the Pelicans until January 18th. It will be a long time until the fans can get a chance to see their team play. New Orleans will look to give them a key win and a bright moment of happiness, before their two week leave of the Smoothie King Center. If they can counter the Hawks’ team-oriented style of basketball and play by their up-tempo pace, the Pelicans will be on the right track for the victory.

Who, When, Where and How to Watch

When and Where: The game will be played at 7:00 PM CST in New Orleans.

How To Watch: The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports New Orleans and NBA League Pass.

Injuries:

New Orleans: Quincy Pondexter (Left Knee) is out.

Los Angeles: Tiago Splitter (Right Calf Strain) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups:

New Orleans: PG Jrue Holiday, SG Buddy Hield, SF Solomon Hill, PF Dante Cunningham, C Anthony Davis

Los Angeles: PG Dennis Schroder, SG Thabo Sefolosha, SF Kent Bazemore, PF Paul Millsap, C Dwight Howard

Other Players to Watch:

New Orleans: E’Twaun Moore, Tyreke Evans, Terrence Jones, Tim Frazier and Langston Galloway

Los Angeles: Tim Hardaway Jr., Kyle Korver, Malcolm Delaney, Mike Muscala and Kris Humphries

What’s Next for the Pelicans?

The New Orleans Pelicans will set out on a five-game road trip, starting with a game Saturday in Boston against the Celtics. Tip is scheduled for 6:30 PM CST.

Key to the Game: New Orleans Pelicans’ Defense Needs to Force Turnovers

A big component to the New Orleans Pelicans’ offense over the past few games is attacking slower teams in transition.

Since the switch to a small-ball focus, the Pels have been looking to get on the break off of misses when they can. With 14.3 points per game scored in transition, New Orleans is in the Top 10 of the entire league.

It will be a stat the Pelicans want to add on even more, as they gear up to play one of the sloppiest teams in the NBA this season. Even with their strong ball movement, the Atlanta Hawks turn the ball over 15.5 times a game. That is the fourth most by any team in the league, only trailing the Suns, 76ers and Wizards.

However, New Orleans has not been the greatest team at forcing turnovers. Their opponents only turn the ball over an average of 12.9 times per game. While the individual defense, which is focused on switching, has been an improvement from last year, it is still not pushing other teams into mistakes.

Atlanta has shown if they’re left unopposed, they can be a force on offense. Atlanta has scored at least 100 points in four out of their past five games.

The Pelicans are an interesting team in their defensive philosophy, something that could work very well against the Hawks. Atlanta likes to use Dwight Howard and Paul Millsap on screens to force mismatches and put defenders in tough places.

New Orleans will be willing to give those mismatches, in order to make sure Atlanta’s shooters in Kyle Korver, Tim Hardaway Jr. and others are not given the open look. Yet if the Hawks are looking to pass to their bigs out of those plays, the Pelicans will likely be attacking the pass. If they can get those steals, as they have shown in small bursts in this recent stretch, they can rack up transition points.

With Dwight’s presence in the paint, it is likely New Orleans will try to swipe him at will. Howard can handle the ball inside, yet will likely need a few dribbles to establish position. If the Pelicans’ switched players can attack his dribble and the help can get there, steals are to be had. Dwight is averaging almost two and a half turnovers a game.

Then there’s Dennis Schroder. Schorder averages over three turnovers a game, while Jrue Holiday is at one and a half steals per contest. Jrue’s biggest defensive strength is his quick hands and pestering defense. Against the youngster, he will look to push him into bad passes every time he matches up with him.

While the Pelicans have not used any size players to counteract Dwight Howard of late, there could be a presence of Omer Asik in this game, if things go wrong. However, if the Pelicans can get steals and punish the Hawks on the break, it is unlikely he will be needed.

The New Orleans Pelicans could use a big win, against the likely playoff-bound Atlanta Hawks. For them to pull off the victory, they need to get the Hawks off their game. They can do that with tough pressure and active hands, that will force turnovers and let New Orleans get running. Atlanta is on the second of a back-to-back and will likely have fatigue for this game. If the Pelicans can take advantage of that, pressure tight and attack off those forced mistakes, they can secure a victory for their home crowd.

