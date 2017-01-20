Game on the line, watch John Wall ice the Knicks with a gorgeous behind-the-back move
With just seconds remaining in Thursday night’s game at New York and a one-point lead, Washington Wizards star point guard John Wall corralled the rebound of a Carmelo Anthony shot and went coast to coast in style to seal a 113-100 win, unleashing a vicious behind-the-back move that left Brandon Jennings in the dust, followed by a slam dunk:
Wall’s brilliance wasn’t defined by just this one play, as the likely All-Star finished with 29 points, 13 assists, five rebounds, and three steals.
John Wallstar: If you didn’t know, now you do.