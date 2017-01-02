Game Day Preview: Thunder begin mini road trip at Bucks

OKC Thunder look to build upon their recent blow-out win as they begin their 3-game road trip versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

As the calendar turns to 2017, the Thunder hit the road equipped with a dose of confidence. Buoyed by a huge New Years Eve win over L.A., the Thunder are on the precipice of finding the right balance on both ends of the court. Certainly the team was helped via Russell Westbrook’s first half, triple-double and the return of Victor Oladipo. However, it was the play of the rookies and the bench which offers reason for optimism.

RELATED: be the first to get Thunder content

This offensive improvement came about while Oladipo was out injured. Without him OKC was forced to find alternative scorers and offensive versatility. Relying on increased ball and player movement has the offense humming along. To wit, the Thunder have averaged 109 points in the last 8 games. In fact, translating the Thunders averages in those past 8 games would find them ranking among the top eight in the 3 major categories of offense (6), defense (8) and net (6).

Like this content? Follow here for immediate access to future articles.

In one week OKC have leapfrogged the Grizzlies and Clippers to sit in fifth. Although the Thunder’s record is the same as Utah, the Jazz sit with the desired home court seat by virtue of their win versus the Thunder. Therefore this offensive uptick comes at a convenient time given the trying schedule on tap over the next 15 games, 12 of which are on the road. Adding to the current sanguine expectations, Cameron Payne is set to debut this Saturday. His return will provide Billy Donovan with a fully healthy roster for the first time this season.

RELATED CONTENT: Victor Oladipo’s injury has oddly helped out the Thunder

Bucks offer substantial test:

Milwaukee offers an intriguing test for the Thunder, with their numerous position-less players. Like the Thunder, the Bucks have seemingly discovered their offensive prowess over their past 10 games averaging 107.2 points. At the same time, Milwaukee vacillate between their improved offense and losing games to teams they should beat. Still, the Bucks are the only Eastern Conference team ranked in the top 10 in the three major categories of offense (8), defense (9) and net differential (8).

Bucks Players on the Rise:

It starts at the point with Giannis Antetokounmpo showcasing his ever evolving skill set. Topping the list is his ability to get the ball from one end to the other in what seems like 4 strides. Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks; a feat unlike anything the NBA has ever witnessed. It’s a good bet the Greek Freak will make his first All-Star game this year. Moreover, the only thing stopping Antetokounmpo from being All-NBA is a consistent shot from the field and adding range to the perimeter.

After missing most of his rookie year due to injury Jabari Parker has shown steady growth. This season he is registering career highs in virtually every major statistical category: points, rebounds, assists, field goal percent, three point percent and effective field goal percent. He appears on the cusp of breaking through to All-Star status and is decidedly the second piece of the core the team will build around.

Rookie Malcolm Brogdon falls under the category of pleasant surprises. Witnessing his interview following his predraft workout for the Raptors I was struck by his intelligence and quality of character. It was a given Toronto would draft front court help, but I remember thinking this kid is special and some team is going to benefit through his addition to their squad.

Cut to present and Brogdon is among the top rookies alongside the two 76ers (Joel Embiid, Dario Saric), Denver’s Jamal Murray and Toronto’s Pascal Siakam. Though Embiid is considered a lock to win Rookie of the Year, should he slip or suffer a setback when he hits the rookie wall, Brogdon could well sweep in and surprise. Additionally, other than Siakam (who is starting) Brogdon is the only rookie contributing to a playoff team. To that end, last week NBA writer Scott Howard Cooper moved him up to second on his rookie ladder:

“As if the glory of climbing a spot on The Ladder isn’t enough, the No. 36 pick is positioned to win Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month after 50.6 percent overall and 51.6 behind the arc the first 13 games of December. That has moved him back to first in the class. Plus, he has seven assists in three of the last six games, without more than three turnovers in any of the six.”

RELATED CONTENT: Week 7 Rookie Report: Sabonis continues to merit top 10

Keys to Win:

Transition and paint defense: As great as the Thunder’s transition defense was against the Clippers, OKC will need to be at their very best versus the Bucks. Stopping Giannis is the key to everything, which despite being common knowledge is a task easier said than done. The Bucks score the most paint points (50.8) in the Association, just ahead of the Thunder (50.2) making this a key element of the defensive plan.

If this is the first occasion as a Thunder fan you are getting to see how much the Greek Freak has grown over the summer, you are in for a treat. Though his shot can be hit or miss, his ability to create and get to the basket are unparalleled. Thinking back to a former OKC lanky small forward, Thunder fans will relate to Antetokounmpo’s guard ability in a 7′ frame. ENJOY!

RELATED CONTENT: Why trading Russell Westbrook is the Thunder’s best move

Don’t under estimate the talent: Like many teams the Thunder have played lately the Bucks are currently mired with injury. Though several players could return to the lineup this evening, there is an equally good chance Miles Plumlee and Matthew Dellavedova will remain out with Rashad Vaughn definitely set to miss the game. But the biggest mistake the Thunder could make would be to under estimate the depth of the Bucks as Brogdon and Jon Henson provide more than serviceable replacements.

Stop the pass and hit the boards: Not surprisingly a team coached by Jason Kidd is among the league best at assists (4th – 24.9 per game). What is surprising is for all the length on this team they rank as low as they do in rebounding (17th -43.4), particularly on the offensive boards (20th).

Rotations:

Oklahoma City Thunder Starters:

Point Guard: Russell Westbrook

Shooting Guard: Victor Oladipo

Small Forward: Andre Roberson

Power Forward: Domantas Sabonis

Center: Steven Adams

RELATED CONTENT: NBA Coach of the Year: The Case for Billy Donovan

Oklahoma City Thunder Bench:

Point Guard: Semaj Christon

Shooting Guard: Alex Abrines, Anthony Morrow,

Small Forward: Jerami Grant, Kyle Singler,

Power Forward: Nick Collison,

Center: Enes Kanter, Joffrey Lauvergne



RELATED CONTENT: Victor Oladipo’s injury has oddly helped out the Thunder

Injuries:

Alex Abrines left the Clippers game with concussion like symptoms, but was deemed fine and will be available to play

Cameron Payne is expected to return this week (Jan 7) and will get some run in with D-League squad – Oklahoma CIty Blueprior to joining the varsity team

Image reference: NBA.

Full stats available via nba.com/thunder

Milwaukee Bucks Starters:

Point Guard: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Shooting Guard: *Malcolm Brogdon

Small Forward: Tony Snell

Power Forward: Jabari Parker

Center: *John Henson

Milwaukee Bucks Bench:

Point Guard: though Antetokounmpo will be the primary ball handler, each of the Bucks guards are more than capable of shifting between point and shooting guard.

Shooting Guard: Jason Terry

Small Forward: Michael Beasley, Steve Novak

Power Forward: Mirza Teletovic, Thon Maker

Center: Greg Monroe

Injuries:

*Matthew Dellavedova – hamstring, game time decision, if he returns Brogdan will move to backup role at the point and shooting guard. Dellavedova is listed as a game time decision.

– hamstring, game time decision, if he returns Brogdan will move to backup role at the point and shooting guard. Dellavedova is listed as a game time decision. * Miles Plumlee – finger, missed past two games, if he returns he may start moving Henson to bench. Plumlee

– finger, missed past two games, if he returns he may start moving Henson to bench. Plumlee Rashad Vaughn – ankle, as per the player himself expected to miss a couple of weeks

– ankle, as per the player himself expected to miss a couple of weeks Khris Middleton – hamstring, expected out til mid-March at a minimum

Image reference: NBA.

Full stats available via nba.com/bucks

Game Specifics:

Recent History: OKC Thunder hold the all-time record 9-6 over the Bucks with a 5-1 advantage in the teams past 6 meetings.

The Venue: BMO Harris Bradley Center, Milwaukee, WI

The Tip: 7:00 PM EST (6:00 PM CT)

TV: FS Oklahoma HD

Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC / 930AM (ESP)

Like this content? Follow the writer to get immediate access to articles.

Get ahead of the game by adding the FanSided app and selecting Thunderous Intentions and be alerted the second our articles are posted. Visit the app store or link here.

This article originally appeared on