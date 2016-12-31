Game Day Preview: Oladipo set to return in Thunder NYE clash with Clippers

The Oklahoma City Thunder hope to usher in the New Year with a victory over the reeling Clippers.

On most evenings a bout between the Thunder and Clippers would conger all the features critical of a marquee match. Factor in it’s New Years Eve and this game typically would rise up the TV viewer’s Richter scale. Unfortunately, instead of billing this as a Clash of Titans to end all Years, it might be better to designate this as The Match of the Lame, Decimated and Restless. Well that was til news surfaced Victor Oladipo will return for his first game since December 11th, when a hard fall left him sidelined for 9 games.

Victor Oladipo will play tonight, per the Thunder. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) December 31, 2016

Paradoxically, these teams have little in common, yet find themselves in an odd state of similarity. OKC Thunder are in the midst of rebuilding a supporting cast around super cyborg Russell Westbrook after an offseason in which two-thirds of the Thunder star triad departed. Conversely, the Clippers went on an emoji filled mission two summers ago to successfully retain their Big 3 core. Given this disparity between the franchises’ structure it’s interesting to note they are separated by a single point in the standings.

Another odd coincidence is each of Westbrook, Austin Rivers and Doc Rivers were ejected in their last game.

Obviously the best news for the Thunder is Oladipo’s return and what is seemingly confirmation Cameron Payne isn’t far behind.

Jan 7th it's gone be Lit! ???? — Cameron Payne (@campayne) December 31, 2016

Conversely figuring out who’ll suit up for the Clippers is a mystery. Chris Paul did not play Friday in Houston. Two other Clippers (J.J.Redick and Wesley Johnson) were listed as questionable entering the match versus the Rockets, but both started. It’s reasonable to assume the Clippers will exercise caution with Paul especially with Blake Griffin expected to miss at least 3 more weeks. And while the Clippers would undoubtedly like to stop their current 5-game losing skid, they simply can’t afford to risk Paul making the injury worse.

Of the 3 injury reports Thunderous Intentions utilized (rotoworld, CBS Sports, ESPN) none of them unequivocally listed Redick or Johnson as playing Friday. Therefore trusting the teams are sharing accurate details, feels like a bit of a reach.

Regardless of who plays for the Clippers, the Thunder will be motivated to wrap up 2016 on a winning note. Especially considering OKC’s drubbing in Memphis which was punctuated by Russell Westbrook’s ejection. More relevant is a victory tonight won’t just ring in the New Year on a high note, it will thrust the Thunder ahead of the Clippers by virtue of an even record and ownership of the season series.

Keys to Win:

Take advantage of rested legs: Having played last night the Clippers will definitely be the more fatigued squad. Therefore, OKC should be the aggressors early and look to build a lead. L.A. aren’t just tired their confidence and emotional state is surely fragile given the 5-game losing streak. To accomplish this task look for the Thunder to lock down defensively early and push pace while continuing ball and player movement offensively. In the first two meetings this season the teams split wins with a cumulative point differential of 4 points.

Remember lessons learned while short handed: With Oladipo’s return to the line-up, it’s important Westbrook and his on court partners remember the strides they made offensively while the talented shooting guard was out for 9 games.

Take out the key cogs: DeAndre Jordan and J.J. Redick offer the majority of the offense (should Paul remain sidelined), so driving the ball at Jordan to get him in early foul trouble would be a wise choice. Look for Westbrook to run ample pick and roll options with Steven Adams to accomplish this. As for Redick no doubt he’ll keep Andre Roberson busy running around screens, but the key for OKC will be to make sure J.J. is employed on the defensive end of the floor.

Bottom Line:

Doc Rivers is in unfamiliar territory having lost 5 consecutive games for the first time in his tenure with the Clippers. And, while the Clippers had a solid start to the season, their easy schedule may have been responsible for premature talk of this team being the Warriors main threat.

That said, L.A.’s 16-2 start featuring a team ranked in the top 2 on both ends of the court is a distant memory . Since then, the Clippers have produced an 8-11 record. Sure, the Clippers are decimated by injury, yet their regression began at the end of November. Coinciding with the moment the squad decided to buy into their own hype, electing to attend the Dallas Cowboy – Washington Redskins Thanksgiving game, instead of focusing on the task at hand. Their next game versus the Pistons began a string of 3 losses and a section of 2-5 performances.

Meanwhile Westbrook and company continue to baffle all with their over achievement to this point and a win tonight will push them ahead of the Clippers in the standings. Now that’s what I call motivation!

Rotations:

Oklahoma City Thunder Starters:

Point Guard: Russell Westbrook

Shooting Guard: Victor Oladipo

Small Forward: Andre Roberson

Power Forward: Domantas Sabonis

Center: Steven Adams

Oklahoma City Thunder Bench:

Point Guard: Semaj Christon

Shooting Guard: Alex Abrines, Anthony Morrow,

Small Forward: Jerami Grant, Kyle Singler,

Power Forward: Nick Collison, * Josh Huestis

Center: Enes Kanter, Joffrey Lauvergne



Huestis is currently with Oklahoma CIty Blue – D-League Affiliate

Los Angeles Clippers Starters:

Point Guard: *Chris Paul

Shooting Guard: **J.J. Redick

Small Forward: *** Wesley Johson

Power Forward: Luc Mbah a Moute

Center: DeAndre Jordan

*in the event Chris Paul out with the sore hamstring expect Austin Rivers to start in his place)

** Though J.J. Redick was listed as a game time decision Friday he suited up for the Rockets game logging 25 minutes.

*** Also listed as questionable prior the Rockets match, Wesley Johnson did dress and start, logging 24 minutes, but he re-injured his ankle.

Los Angeles Clippers Bench:

Point Guard: Raymond Felton

Shooting Guard: Jamal Crawford, Alan Anderson

Small Forward: Anderson or Pierce could spend time at the 3

Power Forward: Brandon Bass, Paul Pierce

Center: Mareesse Speights, Diamond Stone

Walking Wounded:

OKC Thunder:

Victor Oladipo – wrist, will play tonight

wrist, will play tonight Cameron Payne – foot, as mentioned in the opening the newly projected return date is January 7th, 2017

L.A. Clippers:

Wesley Johnson – ankle, re-injured ankle vs Rockets, listed as questionable

– ankle, re-injured ankle vs Rockets, listed as questionable Chris Paul – hamstring, listed as unlikely

– hamstring, listed as unlikely J.J. Redick – hamstring, Redick played Friday and is the most likely of the 3 to suit up tonight.

– hamstring, Redick played Friday and is the most likely of the 3 to suit up tonight. Bryce Johnson -back, out indefinitely

Blake Griffin – knee, following arthroscopic surgery expected out until January. Return dates vary from early to late January, 2017

Game Specifics:

Recent History: OKC Thunder hold the all-time record 16-15 over L.A with a 4-2 advantage in the teams past 6 meetings.

The Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

The Tip: 8:00 PM EST (7:00 PM CT)

TV: FS Oklahoma HD

Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC / 930AM (ESP)

