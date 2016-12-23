Game Day Preview – OKC Thunder look to sweep Celtics, Dec. 23

As the OKC Thunder travel to Boston it marks what will be 15 games out of their next 20 on the road. Game Day prepares you for the 7:30 ET tip-off.

OKC Thunder have been vacillating back and forth between strong offensive outings mixed with defensive prowess and nights where neither is functioning. To wit, the Thunder already have one win against the Celtics, but it came without Isaiah Thomas in the lineup. Notably this past game was the match which marked the day Victor Oladipo got hurt.Dipo hasn’t played since and the Thunder have been hurting on both ends in his absence. Including that December 11th game the Thunder have recorded a 3-3 record since.

For their part the Celtics have struggled to become the team everyone predicted preseason could be a second seed in the East (nah… that belongs to the Raptors). Seriously though the Celtics to this point have been under achieving. However, since the game in OKC the Celtics have posted a 4-1 record and seemingly have found a groove with their big man Al Horford and Thomas back and healthy.

Rotations:

Oklahoma City Thunder Starters:

Point Guard: Russell Westbrook

Shooting Guard: *Anthony Morrow

Small Forward: Andre Roberson

Power Forward: Domantas Sabonis

Center: Steven Adams

Oklahoma City Thunder Bench:

Point Guard: Semaj Christon

Shooting Guard: Alex Abrines

Small Forward: Jerami Grant, Kyle Singler,

Power Forward: Nick Collison, * Josh Huestis

Center: Enes Kanter, Joffrey Lauvergne



Notes:

*Morrow replaces the injured Oladipo in the line-up

Huestis is currently with Oklahoma CIty Blue – D-League Affiliate

Boston Celtics Starters:

Point Guard: Isaiah Thomas

Shooting Guard: Avery Bradley

Small Forward: Jae Crowder

Power Forward: Al Horford

Center: Amir Johnson

Boston Celtics Bench:

Point Guard: Marcus Smart, Terry Rozier, Demetrius Jackson

Shooting Guard: James Young

Small Forward: Gerald Green, Jaylen Brown,

Power Forward: Jonas Jerebko, Jordan Mickey

Center: Kelly Olynyk, Tyler Zeller



Injury News:

Thunder:

Victor Oladipo – wrist, definitely out

Cameron Payne – foot, hopes to return March 29 versus Grizzlies

Celtics:

None

All injury news as per rotoworld

Key Match-ups:

Isaiah Thomas vs. Russell Westbrook: Though Westbrook holds the upper hand the key will be making sure Thomas is slowed in transition. Further it’s important Thomas doesn’t get hot early since he tends to be a player who can go on a major shooting streak once the first one falls.

Al Horford vs. Steven Adams: With the ability to shoot from deep (as most of the Celtics big men can) Adams will have his hands full. Just like Paul Millsap proved earlier this week, stopping a versatile big can be the difference in the Thunder garnering the win.

Keys to Win:

Brad Stevens vs Billy Donovan: Since moving to the NBA Brad Stevens has quickly vaulted to the top of pundits and analysts list as one of the best coaches joining the likes of Gregg Popovich, Rick Carlisle, and Tom Thibadeau. While many expected Billy Donovan to follow suit, he’s still figuring out his footing and has yet to showcase he can be the reason behind a Thunder victory. Tonight offers him an opportunity to do exactly that.

Jump on the Celtics early: With the Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back it’s essential the Thunder get out to a strong start. This will take a bit of strategizing as the Celts love to run. So, the ideal scenario would be to push the pace offensively and play solid transition defense to keep Boston in check.

Defensive Strategy: As per John Schuhmann of NBA TV the Celtics took 9.3% of their shots in the last 6 seconds of the shot clock in 2015-16. That mark was the lowest rate of all teams in the NBA. Further the Celtics boast a gaudy 59% field goal percent accuracy in the first 6 seconds of the shot clock.

Therefore it’s essential to force the Celtics into late shot clock situations since Boston’s efficiency drops to 40% when forced into the final last 6 seconds of the clock.

Rebounding: Adding Al Horford was a definite upgrade over Jared Sullinger, but Boston lost a solid rebounder in the process. Currently the Celtics rank 23rd in rebounding and 25th at keeping their opponents off the boards. This is an advantage the OKC Thunder need to jump on and then push the ball in transition. Westbrook specifically will need to watch out for the myriad of guards (Thomas, Bradley and Smart) who’ll all be taking turns at trying to slow him down.

Game Specifics:

Recent History: Celtics own the all-time record 69-61, but since moving to OKC the Thunder hold the record 11-6 including their win over the Celtics on December 11 this season.

The Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

The Tip: 7:30 PM EST (6:30 PM CT)

TV: FS Oklahoma HD

Radio:WWLS 98.1FM OKC / 930AM (ESP)

This week the Thunder have 4 games. Already posting a loss to the Hawks and a win in New Orleans. After tonight the Thunder travel home for what will be a rare home game vs the Minnesota Timberwolves on Christmas Day.

