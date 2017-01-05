Game Day: Houston Rockets vs Westbrook and OKC

The OKC Thunder travel to the Toyota Center and face off against the Rockets tonight

Let’s get ready to rumble!! Tonight the two front runners for MVP honors will go head to head and to the victor will go the spoils. You’d be mistaken if you believe that these contests won’t be reviewed, when trying to determine the MVP in June.

Westbrook, for his part, is currently averaging a triple-double. A feat almost unheard of in today’s NBA. However, the Thunder have lost their last two and are playing the Rockets on a back to back. This could spell trouble for OKC, since the Rockets have had a rare few days off.

The Rockets meanwhile are on a five game win streak and one game behind the Spurs. This group continues to find ways to win, while breaking shooting records along the way.

From a fan’s perspective, it’s hard to continuously temper our expectations, when these athletes are consistently blowing our mind. Especially, in regards to these MVP candidates. Is it really possible to become desensitized to these phenomenal feats? This crop of talent sure is testing our limit and possibly spoiling us.

As far as the game goes, it looks as though Patrick Beverley is a game time desicion. According to Coach D’Antoni he is still experiencing pain in his wrist. Not having Bev will definetly make this game a lot more difficult.

This evening’s game is going to be broadcast on TNT, so it will be interesting to hear the “Inside the NBA” crew analyze the teams.

Be sure and follow Space City Scoop as the Rockets look to continue their win streak and Harden hopefully stakes his MVP claim.

This article originally appeared on