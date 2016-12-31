Game Day: Houston Rockets vs the Knicks

The Knicks come to town and will look to end the Rockets current win streak

Carmelo Anthony and the New York Knicks will have their hands full trying to stop James Harden and this potent Rockets offense. Particularly, since they are on a three game losing streak and haven’t been able to stop anyone. Their lone bright spot is having Derrick Rose back, but these Knicks are a mess.

Being in the central hub of media activity the Knicks have been scrutinized to no end. People are looking for someone to blame and Carmelo Anthony is always the easiest target. But, Phil Jackson should be held accountable for this team he has built. The offense looks in disarray and doesn’t have the shooters needed for the “triangle offense” to be successful in this modern day NBA.

In contrast, the Rockets are firing away on all cylinders. After setting a new season high for points scored last night, I almost feel bad for the Knicks. They struggle in putting opponents on the line and don’t close out from beyond the arc. This is the strength of the Rockets and their exact calling card.

Houston is currently third in the Western conference and will look to go 4-0 this week. In addition, they will also look to continue their victories in blowout fashion. James Harden has done a majority of his damage through three quarters. Which should further tell the story of how truly deserving this man is for MVP recognition.

The Houston Rockets have played exceptional ball for the month of December and I don’t see them taking a break against these hapless Knicks. Blame Phil or Melo all you want, but the chemistry is not there for this team. And as last season’s Rockets can attest, team unity/chemistry is everything in this league.

We here at Space City Scoop would like to wish you all a safe and happy New Year. Let’s make some noise Red Nation as our Rockets have championship aspirations this year.

