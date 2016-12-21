Game Day: Houston Rockets vs struggling Suns

Pre game warm up: Houston travels to Phoenix and will try to avenge last night’s loss

Despite the loss to the Spurs last night the Houston Rockets had the game in hand. Oh there were struggles a plenty, but this was to be expected since it was the first game without starting center, Clint Capela. The positive take away was that even when shooting 6-38 from beyond the arc, it took a buzzer beater from Patty Mills to put the Rockets down. In addition, the team now travels to Phoenix and will try to right the ship against the 8-20 Suns.

The Phoenix Suns might be the exact opposite of the Rockets. They have talented guards in Eric Bledsoe and Devin Booker, big man Tyson Chandler in the middle, and try to run an offense similar to Houston’s. The difference is the shooting percentages, shot selection, and defensive play. These struggles have the Suns on a three game losing streak. But, they do have P.J. Tucker, who is one of the guards that relishes these battles against James Harden. If there was ever a “trap” game, this could be it.

Prior to last night, the Houston Rockets were a team which played like poetry in motion.There was a reason the fan base was growing and the national media started to acknowledge the talent in Houston. Basically, in the ten game win streak, the Rockets looked like they were having fun again. The players and offense were constantly moving, shooters knocking down open looks, and the defense picking up intensity with each passing game. It truly was basketball at its finest. But, with Capela out for 4-6 weeks, the team now has to reassemble their offense and find the rhythm they once had.

The Rockets are currently undefeated in the second game of back to backs and this should continue in Phoenix. Although, these young Suns may be able to give the team the same fits that the Wolves did. A difference between the Wolves and the Suns though, is the mix of vets and young talent. It’s actually confusing to me how or why the Suns are struggling as much as they have this season. A perfect example of the complexities in trying to build a competitive NBA team.

I hope to see a Rockets team looking for revenge and taking advantage of the porous Suns defense. Or, even seeing something like this again would be nice…



Either way, be sure and continue to follow Space City Scoop as Houston looks to start another win streak tonight and then battle the Grizzlies on Friday.

Tip off is at 8 pm CST and can be seen on RTSW

