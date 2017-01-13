Game Day: Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies travel to the Toyota Center to battle the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies are both coming off of tough losses. Memphis’s loss came at the hands of “The Brodie” and OKC. While, the Rockets were handed a lopsided defeat in Minnesota. In Houston’s case, hopefully the loss will force our guys to regroup and maybe regain their shooting touch.

Prior to the loss against the Wolves, the Rockets were undefeated in the second of back to back games. The loss exposed their fatigue and their body language reflected this. Many times during the game players were bent over gasping for air and the shots all seemed flat. It would be easy to blame the schedule for this, but the Rockets fought through this before and won. This time not so much.

The Grizzlies have won two of their last three games and as always have an impressive defense. In addition, the Grizzlies bench is much improved. Their bench gave the Rockets fits in the last showdown and outscored them 55 to 27.

The Rockets hope to have “Splash” Gordon back in the lineup tonight and this should help the offense regain its rhythm. If the last two games have shown anything, it’s how reliant the team has become on Gordon’s scoring and his ability to create his own offense off the dribble. The combo guard told the media he started running again on Thursday and is still feeling some pain, but will try to play through it. He is listed as probable for the contest.

Patrick Beverley is still dealing with an injury of his own. In the loss against the Wolves, Bev struggled with his shot and actually went scoreless. He did contribute in other ways, but it was not enough. I can see the Rockets giving him some rest in the future, in preparation for the playoffs of course.

As we approach the mid-point of the season the Rockets have clearly exceeded expectations. Their defense has improved and they have made record numbers from beyond the arc. With the game being at home tonight, I would predict Houston comes out firing and gets the win in exciting fashion.

Tip off is at 7pm CT/game on RTSW

