Game Day: Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers

Pre game warm up-Clippers come to town and will battle the Rockets without Chris Paul

The Los Angeles Clippers are coming into Houston after losing their last four and will be without some of their biggest stars. Chris Paul, while still being eased back in the line up, will miss tonight’s game and Blake Griffin is still recovering from his knee surgery. To say that the Clippers miss their stars is a huge understatement.

Meanwhile in Houston, the Rockets look to move on from the fiasco in Dallas and build on their two game win streak. The Mavs tried to play a more physical type of defense, but it ended up being a lesson in earning technical fouls. As usual, James Harden was a beast. He finished with 34 points (4 triples), 5 boards, 11 dimes, and 1 steal.

The Rockets are currently third in the Western Conference and continue to find ways to win without their starting center, Clint Capela. Although Houston is currently looking for a short term replacement through a trade for Kosta Koufos, there is no denying this team’s adaptability. But, I’m not sure if it’s worth the risk in making a mid season trade. The trade, which may help in the short term, could possibly impact the team’s chemistry and rhythm. This chemistry has allowed the Rockets to overcome some early adversity and is vital to the Rockets success. The unity the team has displayed so far is a polar opposite from last year’s squad. So, in my opinion a trade is not worth it.

The Rockets will play the first of back to back home games tonight. Hopefully, the trend of resting our starters because of blowout victories will continue. The Knicks will come to town for New Year’s eve so it’s not ridiculous to think the Rockets could go 4-0 this week.

Be sure and follow Space City Scoop as the Rockets look to build on their win streak and protect home court.

