Friends, Philadelphia 76ers, Hollis Thompson Is Gone

The Philadelphia 76ers gambled on veterans in the back court. But Hollis Thompson paid for front office gambling debts

Like coffee, wine, or sushi, Hollis Thompson does not suit everyone’s tastes. He was a specific niche type of player, a three-point scorer with a knack for draining that shot from downtown. As a matter of fact, Thompson had an infectious attitude, a positive manner about him. He had to. Hollis Thompson was, after all, the Alpha male in the locker room.

He was one of the first players brought to the roster by the former president and general manager Sam Hinkie. In fact, a very nice article about Hollis Thompson written by Jake Pavorsky describes the true meaning of his role with the team, and you can find it at Liberty Ballers. Treat yourself and check it out.

Thompson Trajectory

In the trajectory of the franchise, the waiver of Hollis Thompson will show up as nothing more than a blip on the radar screen. And that’s why I am writing this article. I am not here to praise Hollis Thompson, but to give the reason why he was waived, and why that should be a concern.

“Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears; I come to bury Caesar, not to praise him.” (Act III, Scene II, line 77-78) Julius Caesar, William Shakespeare

Not to praise Hollis Thompson…

Lets be realistic folks. Hollis Thompson was not developing into an NBA starter. But should that have been the goal, realistically? Plenty of NBA champions have gotten to the pinnacle by the contribution of all 15 players, stars, starters, and role players.

Hollis Thompson’s trajectory is that of a role player. A three-point specialist. A wing player who sneaks over to the corner, gets the ball and drops a three. That is who Hollis Thompson is today. Surprisingly, the team needs a player like that in the soon-to-be-hear arrival of top draft pick Ben Simmons. On one hand, Simmons needs shooters. But on the other hand, Simmons needs spacing to open the floor up. In fact, Simmons needs a player like Thompson.

What gives?

Clean Up in Aisle 1 and 2!

Whether duped, simply careless in their vetting, or pressed on without care, the Philadelphia 76ers signed veterans to their backcourt for the 2016-2017 season. When the season arrived, the veterans couldn’t play.

Jerryd Bayless, a versatile guard who signed a three-year deal, played four games and is out for the season. Gerald Henderson, a feisty shooting guard with strong defensive skills, has played in all but four of the team’s 33 games. But right now, Henderson has not suited up for the past three in a row. Finally, the team’s rookie, Ben Simmons, will likely assume a point guard role with the team. But his fractured foot will not allow him playing time until February 2017 at the earliest.

xxIt Happens!

Injuries happen in the NBA. Philadelphia 76ers fans have not had a day in the past four years when a highly touted prospect was not rehabbing from injury. Still, committing to free agents with question marks all over their health has opened it up for more questions to follow.

Did the team know about Bayless and Henderson injuries? If so, why did we sign them to play here, when they are at risk of sitting? If we didn’t know, did we vet well enough?

The appearance of a failed process, a process now governed by “basketball-minds” is concerning. Improving a team to the point of championship caliber involves bringing in veterans, yes. But it’s the RIGHT veterans, not simply the first agent who agrees to hammer out a contract.

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming up on the 2017 NBA trade deadline. And even before trading at the last minute was headlining basketball news, the 76ers have been meshed in NBA rumors around the league. Confidence in the team’s results of future trades have eroded somewhat.

So far, we seem to overvalue what we bring in, and undervalue what we are willing to let go.

This article originally appeared on