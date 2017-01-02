Fourth Quarter Meltdown Costs Nets Against Jazz in First Game of 2017

Utah Jazz 101 Brooklyn Nets 89

The Brooklyn Nets returned home Monday night to take on the Utah Jazz for their first game of 2017. Brooklyn dropped their third straight game, 101-89.

The Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz could not be two more different teams. Both lie on opposite ends of the spectrum: the Nets play at the fastest pace in the NBA, while the Jazz play at the slowest pace. Brooklyn gives up the most points per game, while Utah gives up the least.

However, both teams had some familiar faces. Two former Nets on the Jazz are Joe Johnson and Derrick Favors, and the Nets’ Trevor Booker played two seasons in Utah.

In their first matchup of 2017, the Nets were without Jeremy Lin, sidelined for his third straight game with a strained left hamstring. The Jazz were missing George Hill and Dante Exum.

Both teams opened up the game hot and running at a quick pace. The teams traded baskets and kept the game close throughout the first quarter. Trevor Booker and Brook Lopez combined for the Nets’ first 18 points, scoring nine apiece.

At the four-minute mark of the first, Booker went down on the floor after Rudy Gobert blocked his layup attempt. Booker stayed down for another 10 seconds while the Jazz took advantage of his absence on the other end. The Nets took a timeout, but the 29-year-old power forward appeared to be fine and played for the rest of the game.

On the Jazz’s end, Gordon Hayward had nine points at the end of the first. The Nets led by two, 26-24, after one quarter.

In the second quarter, the Nets began to pull away, going up by as much as seven after outscoring the Jazz 11-6 in the first three minutes, led by their bench of Joe Harris, Justin Hamilton, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. However, Utah answered back with a 6-2 run, forcing Kenny Atkinson to call a timeout. Just like the first quarter, the remainder of the second was a back-and-forth battle between both teams.

At halftime, Brooklyn held a 52-50 advantage. The Nets displayed a high efficiency, scoring 52 points on just 39 shots while shooting 48.7 percent from the field. Utah shot 12 more shots than Brooklyn in the first half with an accuracy of 39.2 percent.

The offense for both teams was much slower in the second half, as they only scored a combined three points in the first three minutes of the third quarter. Then, Brooklyn went on an 10-2 run to take a 62-53 advantage, their largest lead of the game. Their nine-point lead quickly evaporated, as Utah went on a 12-3 run to knot it up at 65. At the end of the third, the game was tied at 70.

The third quarter was also highlighted by an electrifying block by rookie Isaiah Whitehead on Utah big man Rudy Gobert:

In the final period, the Jazz picked it up early, scoring the first four points. Utah quickly took control of the game, going on a 7-0 run to take an 87-78 lead with 6:50 remaining. Despite a 5-0 run by Brooklyn, the Jazz held on for the rest of the game, going up by as much as 11 and claiming the win.

Gordon Hayward scored a game-high 30 points. Rudy Gobert added 15 points and 16 rebounds for the Jazz.

For the Nets, Trevor Booker led the way with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Brook Lopez contributed 14 points and six rebounds.

The Nets now stand at 8-25, while the Jazz are 22-13. Brooklyn travels to Indianapolis to take on the Pacers on Thursday, while Utah travels to Boston for the second half of their back-to-back tomorrow.

This article originally appeared on