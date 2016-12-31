Fort Wayne Mad Ants Suffer Defeat to Westchester Knicks

Despite a late game push, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants suffered their 5th loss of the season, falling to the Westchester Knicks.

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants are now 12-5 on the season.

Alex Poythress continued his strong play, posting 20 points on 8-12 shooting to go along with 6 rebounds. Stephan Hicks added 16 points with 9 rebounds.

Trey McKinney-Jones made some big plays down the stretch, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Westchester Knicks. McKinney-Jones finished with 17 points and 8 rebounds. He also played a game-high 43 minutes.

Jordan Loyd was coming off a big performance the other night, but only managed to score 7 points on 3-10 shooting off of Fort Wayne’s bench.

This was the Mad Ants’ last game of 2016. They will open the new year of 2017 on January 3rd, as they take on the Windy City Bulls at home. The game will be start at 7:00 Eastern Time. You can catch the game via Facebook Live.

