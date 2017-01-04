Fort Wayne Mad Ants Run Past Windy City Bulls
The Fort Wayne Mad Ants run and gun their way past the Windy City Bulls in their 13th win of the season.
The Fort Wayne Mad Ants were led by Jordan Loyd and Trey McKinney-Jones in their 122-115 win over the Windy City Bulls in NBA Development League action.
The duo had 22 points each, with Loyd making 8 of his 15 attempts and going 5 of 6 on free throws while McKinney-Jones was 9 of 19, 2 of 3 from deep, and 2 of 2 from the line.
The win puts the Mad Ants at 13-5, one of the D-League’s better records.
Julyan Stone continues to rack up assists as he had 13 in the game, along with 8 rebounds and 8 points. Stone is third in the D-League with 8.2 a game.
The Mad Ants are back in action on Friday when they host the Raptors 905 at 6 p.m. at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
