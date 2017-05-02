Former New York Knicks headline Big 3 inaugural season

The New York Knicks alumni are still running strong in the Big 3, a brand new 3-on-3 summer basketball league created by actor and rapper Ice Cube.

The news surrounding New York Knicks alumni took an odd turn this past February with the shocking altercation in the stands involving team legend Charles Oakley and Madison Square Garden security. This unfortunate situation led to owner James Dolan immediately banning the former All-Star from the arena until agreeing to a sit down with NBA commissioner Adam Silver to rectify the issue.

Oakley, still angry from the situation, has yet to return to MSG and has continued to make appearances at Knicks games at other arenas. He surprised many by agreeing to serve as head coach of actor/rapper Ice Cube’s Big 3 league set to start this summer.

The league consists of eight teams and is a typical 3-on-3 game featuring recently retired NBA stars like Allen Iversion, Jermaine O’Neal, Kenyon Martin and Rashard Lewis. When asked by reporters about Oakley joining the league, Cube was very quick and to the point regarding the veteran’s role as player/coach.

“Charles Oakley is an NBA legend, who deserves and has earned respect, and will get just that in our league,” he said.

Other former Knicks looking for respect in Cube’s league this summer include Mike Bibby, Kenyon Martin, Chauncey Billups and former 2003 first round pick Michael Sweetney. Sweetney was once a prized young player out of Georgetown University played two seasons for the Knicks before being traded to the Chicago Bulls in 2005. He was eventually being forced out of the league due to extreme weight gain.

In an interview last year with the Washington Post, Sweetney opened up regarding his battle with depression leading him to seek peace with food.

“I was so bad and so deep, man; I needed professional help, I felt like I didn’t want to be around nobody. I just felt bad. I felt like I failed the media; I felt like I failed myself, my family. It just took me to a bad place. “A lot of people when they get depressed, they can go to anger. Some people go to drugs; some people go to alcohol, For me, food was my drug. That was my cure. Anything that’s not good for your body, I was eating it — whatever I could find.”

Sweetney has slimmed down lately and was playing recently overseas before going the league where he is a welcomed addition after being drafted this past Sunday.

The Big 3 league promises to be very exciting as former greats will return to the hardwood and display their talents once again. Ice Cube is known for taking chances in his career and the formation of the Big 3 league is already a hit among former players who attempted to try out, including retired 37-year-old Ricky Davis. who spoke about it with reporters last month.

“This is a great opportunity, There’s a lot of guys who would like to still play in the NBA but don’t get picked up so I think this will be a great thing. I’ve been working out every day and I’m in real good shape,”

There are former Knicks sprinkled all over the league ,which should make for interesting matchups between eras and maybe even a winning moment associated with the franchise.

This article originally appeared on