Former NBA All-Star Kenny Anderson releases documentary

The career of former NBA All-Star Kenny Anderson had many ups and downs that were bigger than his early 1990s matchups with the New York Knicks.

Kenny Anderson is still considered by many as the greatest home grown point guard to ever come out of New York City.

His list of accomplishments as a teenager are legendary, garnering every major accolade while playing high school basketball at Archbishop Molloy High School and eventually excelling in his two year run at Georgia Tech University. The Lefrak City, Queens native was selected number two overall in the 1991 NBA Draft by the New Jersey Nets, bringing him close to home to start his professional career.

Anderson shined early in his career eventually earning a spot on the 1994 NBA Eastern Conference All-Star team in Minnesota. The early 1990s matchups between Anderson’s young and talented Nets squad versus the championship contending New York Knicks were must-see games in the league as both teams battled for tri state superiority. The Nets would come up short most times in their battles with the Knicks most notably the highly contested first round series in 1994 as New York prevailed 3-1.

After many stops around the league that included the Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics, Seattle Super Sonics and Charlotte Hornets, Anderson retired in 2005 after 14 seasons. Life after retirement wasn’t too kind as the former All-Star struggled with finances, failed marriages and alcohol leading to constant bouts with depression.

In an effort to clean up his life and set a positive example for young players moving forward Anderson shot a documentary about his troubled upbringing showcasing his battles titled “Mr. Chibbs.”

I was on hand to speak with the New York City basketball legend at his special premiere at the famed IFC Center in Greenwich Village. After viewing the film chronicling his journey to self discovery, the audience learned that the nickname “Mr. Chibbs” was given to him by his deceased mother.

The challenge of finding his way in the league after having the world given to him as a talented youth created problems in regards to decision-making and fathering several children among different women.

Anderson was very emotional during his explanation of being molested as a child and its effect on him throughout his life leading to irrational drinking, mood swings and substance abuse. He hopes the film will help others deal with these issues and eventually push them back on the right track.

“I see all these young kids out here being destroyed, abused, being that voice, being that celebrity, NBA player, I just sacrificed myself for someone to get saved so they can go and get help and don’t hold on to it for 30 years. That’s it, I’m just paying it forward, I feel like it’s my obligation, from 10 years old I’ve had everything because I could dribble a basketball. I wake up every morning like I was blessed.”

Kenny Anderson emotionally explains his purpose and other people’s opinions of him. pic.twitter.com/gn38sH5EDC — Ed Easton Jr. (@EdEastonJr) May 6, 2017

He also described the difference between his nickname Mr. Chibbs and Kenny Anderson.

“Chibbs is the innocent kid growing up playing ball in Lefrak City, loving my neighborhood just innocent. It was special for my mom, she gave me that name. Mr. Chibbs is the real person, Kenny Anderson is just the basketball player who made the money, became the All-Star, had to fake a lot of things because I made it scared always politically correct for my brand. Kenny Anderson is just the mask.”

Anderson also made it clear that not everyone is allowed to call him Mr. Chibbs — only people from Lefrak City that really know him have that privilege. I made sure to ask if he was in contact with either New York team about working with them in the future on projects and got a very interesting response.

“I’ve done some stuff with the Knicks because I’m from New York for some legends things, the Nets called me last week to do some community stuff. I’m not waiting on any phone calls, I don’t want to chase nobody, I want to help but I don’t want to beg nobody to give me anything. It’s a lot of politics with who you know or don’t. I’ve got a passion to help others. If they see that then they’ll call me, I’ll do some work. If they don’t, they don’t.”

The film is a reminder of the problems people face regardless of their stardom and a grim realization that stories like Anderson’s continue to exist in the league today.

His courage to be open and honest about his past can serve what he hopes to be the blueprint for someone else’s recovery.

This article originally appeared on